Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 108MP Camera launched in China

After a month of rigorous leaks, Xiaomi has now finally unveiled the all-new Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship smartphones in China. Both the phones feature Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity and 90Hz AMOLED display, followed by a massive battery and capable set of rear cameras. Let’s have a detailed look at the specifications, features and pricing of the duo.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro: Specs & Features

The Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with curved edges, similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. The panel supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate besides 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Moreover, it touts a peak brightness of 1200 nits and holds 4,096 levels of brightness adjustment. The display has a punch hole to the top left corner and also supports the DC Dimming feature.

Powering the phone at its core is the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM /256GB storage, 12GB/256 GB, and 12GB/512GB RAM and storage options. Notably, Xiaomi is using LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage for snappier performance.

Courtesy of Snapdragon X55 5G chip from Qualcomm, the phone is future-ready and supports 5G connectivity. Plus, the company has also pushed in WiFi 6 for faster data transfer on WiFi networks.

In the optics department, the Mi 10 Pro gets an optically stabilised 108-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.33-inch sensor size and eight-element lens. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel f/2.0 lens for portrait shots, an 8 megapixel f/2.0 telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom, and a 117-degree ultra-wide 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 lens. For selfies, you get a 20-megapixel snapper up front.

Mi 10 Pro can also record up to 8K videos in a resolution of 7,680×4,320 pixels, just like the newly launched Galaxy S20-series. And not only that, it has received a whopping 124 points for photography on DxOMark. This makes it the current best-rated smartphone in the photography department.

Amongst other specifications, the device features a massive 4,500mAh battery and supports 50W fast wired charging and 30W wireless charging. Xiaomi has also included support for reverse wireless charging feature, rated at 10W. Connectivity options on the device include dual-mode 5G (SA + NSA) and Wi-Fi 6 amongst other options.

Xiaomi Mi 10: Specs & Features

The Xiaomi Mi 10, being the cheaper of the duo, still shares a lot of similarities with the Pro model. It has got the same 6.67-inch 90Hz curved AMOLED display with punch-hole and curved edges. And then, there’s Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, up to 12GB of RAM, wireless charging, and quad-camera setup.

While the Mi 10 retains the 108MP primary camera from the Pro, it gets a lower-res 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. In addition, it also trades in both the telephoto cameras for a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Selfie camera stays the same.

Interestingly, this one gets a larger 4,780mAh battery, compared to its elder brother. And while that’s a good thing, there’s a downgrade in terms of charging speed which maxes out at 30W. The 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging is still here, though.

Pricing & Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has been priced at 4,999 yuan (about Rs. 50,000) for the base model with 8GB and 256GB configuration. The 12/256GB and 12/512GB models, on the other hand, will retail for 5,499 yuan (about Rs. 55,000) and 5,999 yuan (about Rs. 60,000), respectively.

In comparison, the Mi 10 starts at 3,999 yuan (about Rs. 40,000) for the 8/128GB variant. The 8/256GB model costs 4,299 yuan (roughly Rs. 43,000), followed by the top-end 12/512GB variant at 4,699 yuan (about Rs. 47,000).

The Mi 10 will go on sale starting February 14 in Silver Black, Peach Gold, and Ice Blue colour options. Whereas, the Pro model will be sold in Pearl White and Starry blue colour options, with sales commencing on February 18.