Xiaomi India unveils new pricing across Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions

Xiaomi India, India’s No.1 Smart TV brand today announced new and attractive prices for Smart TV’s across Xiaomi and Redmi portfolio ahead of the festive sales. Catering to the customers’ demand, Xiaomi India aims to bring top of the line specifications and features at honest price points. Powered by Patchwall, Xiaomi and Redmi Smart TVs are known for providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content and redefines the way India discovers content.

Xiaomi and Redmi televisions boast of industry leading technologies such as OLED, QLED, LED, Dolby VisionTM, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X and DTS:Virtual X and deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. Xiaomi India offers consumers the pinnacle of cutting-edge technology accompanied with pioneering aesthetics for an unmatched viewing experience.

Commenting on the development, Sudeep Sahu, Senior Product Manager, Xiaomi India said, “The smart TV category has grown over the last four years and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in driving Smart TV adoption in India. We have witnessed savings in the cost of materials in some our smart TVs leading to price benefit, that we have decided to transfer to our consumers just before the festivities begin. This new pricing aligns with our commitment to build amazing products with honest prices to let everyone enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Having a deep understanding of our consumer needs, we will continue to make our televisions the perfect amalgamation of hardware and software that captures the brand’s vision of bringing innovation for all”

Xiaomi and Redmi TVs are powered by Patchwall that is designed specifically for the Indian consumers. The televisions offer the consumers premium technology in the television segment with the best picture, sound and performance. Below are the new price-points of Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions :

SNo. Product name Size Old price (INR) New price (INR) 1 Redmi Smart TV X65 65 inch 61,999 59,999 2 Mi TV 4X 55 55 inch 42,999 36,999 3 Mi TV 4X 50 50 inch 35,999 30,999 4 Mi TV 4X 43 43 inch 29,999 27,999 5 Mi TV 4A 43 43 inch 26,999 22,999 6 Mi TV 4A 43 Horizon 43 inch 26,999 24,999 7 Mi LED TV 4C 43 43 inch 25,999 22,999 8 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43 43 inch 25,999 24,999 9 Mi TV 4A 40 40 inch 23,999 20,999 10 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 40 40 inch 22,999 21,999 11 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 32 inch 15,499 13,999