Xiaomi India rolls out ‘PickMIup’ home pick-up service

Xiaomi India has rolled out a new service called ‘PickMIup’, which offers home pick-up and drop-off for Xiaomi and Redmi devices. The service is available through the Xiaomi Service+ app, and users can avail of it for both warranty and non-warranty repairs.

How to avail the PickMIup service

To avail of the PickMIup service, users need to:

Download the Xiaomi Service+ app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Log in to the app and select the PickMI option. Enter the required details about the device to be repaired and the desired pick-up and drop-off slots. Review and confirm the request.

Once the request is confirmed, a Xiaomi service technician will visit the user’s address at the scheduled time to pick up the device. The device will be repaired and returned to the user’s address within the stipulated time frame.

Pricing

The PickMIup service is priced at Rs. 199 plus GST for both pick-up and drop-off. If users only need either pick-up or drop-off service, it costs Rs. 99 plus GST.

Benefits of the PickMIup service

The PickMIup service offers a number of benefits to users, including:

Convenience: Users can avail of the service from the comfort of their homes, without having to travel to a service center.

Time-saving: The service saves users the time and hassle of traveling to and from a service center.

Transparency: Users can track the status of their repair request through the Xiaomi Service+ app.

Reliability: Xiaomi’s service technicians are highly trained and experienced, and they use only genuine spare parts.

Conclusion

The PickMIup service is a welcome addition to Xiaomi India’s after-sales service portfolio. It offers users a convenient, time-saving, and reliable way to get their Xiaomi and Redmi devices repaired.

Important information in pointers: