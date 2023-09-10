Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Set to Launch in India on October 4: Here’s What to Expect

The much-anticipated Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are finally making their way to India. According to multiple sources, Google is set to launch the Pixel 8 series in India on October 4, 2023. The event is expected to kick off at 10:00 am ET, which translates to 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time. But that’s not all; pre-orders for these flagship devices will commence the very next day, October 5, 2023.

The Pixel 8 series is already creating a buzz for its impressive specs and camera setups. While the exact details are yet to be unveiled, the pricing in India is expected to start at around ₹60,000. This aligns with the international pricing, where the Pixel 8 could start at as high as $699 and go up to $999 for the Pro version. European markets are also expected to see higher price tags, although specific figures have not been disclosed yet.

So, what can consumers expect from these new Google flagships? While the tech giant has been tight-lipped about the specifications, the Pixel series has always been known for its camera prowess. Therefore, high-end camera setups with advanced features are almost a given. Additionally, the Pixel 8 series is likely to come with top-of-the-line processors, ample RAM, and perhaps even some unique software features to set it apart from the competition.

Another interesting tidbit is that the Pixel 8 series launch event might also see the unveiling of the Pixel Watch 2. This adds another layer of excitement for Google enthusiasts who are looking forward to a holistic ecosystem of Google devices. Availability on Flipkart has also been confirmed, making it easier for Indian consumers to get their hands on these much-awaited devices.

In summary, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to make a grand entrance into the Indian market on October 4, with pre-orders starting on October 5. With impressive specs, advanced camera setups, and competitive pricing, these devices are already generating significant interest. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for what promises to be one of the most exciting tech launches of the year.