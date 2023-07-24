Terms & Condition to Participate in Our Special European Giveaway! Win Amazon Coupons and Gift cards worth €500

1. ELIGIBILITY:

The pc-tablet.com Exclusive European Giveaway (the “Giveaway”) is open to legal residents of Europe who are at least thirteen (13) years old at the time of entry. Employees of pc-tablet.com and other companies associated with the promotion of the Giveaway, as well as the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings, and children) and household members of those employees, are not eligible.

2. TO ENTER:

Participants must have a valid email ID, and active social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. It is mandatory to provide a valid phone number for contact purposes if you are chosen as a winner. Please note that any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, and logins, or any other methods will void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified.

3. PRIZE DISTRIBUTION:

There will be a total of 5 winners will be selected randomly. The winners will win a €100 Amazon Gift Card each. And if a winner is from a country where Amazon does not provide service, the winner will be awarded 100 euros through PayPal or any other service that is mutually agreeable to both parties. The winners will be notified by email or phone. If a winner cannot be contacted or is not available, pc-tablet.com reserves the right to redraw another winner from the eligible entries that were received before the closing date.

4. OTHER CONDITIONS:

By participating, entrants agree to be fully and unconditionally bound by these rules and the decisions of pc-tablet.com, which will be final and binding in all matters relating to the Giveaway. pc-tablet.com reserves the right to disqualify any entrant for breach of these Terms and Conditions or for causing disruption or harm to the administration of the Giveaway.

For the avoidance of doubt, by entering the Giveaway, you warrant that all information submitted by you is true, accurate, and complete.

5. PRIVACY:

Information collected from entrants is subject to pc-tablet.com’s Privacy Policy. By entering the Giveaway, you consent to the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal information for the purposes of administering this Giveaway and prize fulfillment.

6. DURATION:

The Giveaway will begin on the specified start date and will run for a period of 30 days. Any entries received after the Giveaway period will not be considered. The specific start and end dates will be stated clearly on the Giveaway announcement page.

NOTE: pc-tablet.com is not responsible for any damage, loss, or injury resulting from participation in the Giveaway or acceptance or use of any prize.

For any further queries related to the Giveaway, please reach out to us through our contact page on pc-tablet.com.

Good luck to all our participants!

