Xiaomi could be working on launching laptop devices in India soon, with the models expected to arrive as early as the month of June itself. The company though, is yet to state anything officially on this though there are enough hints doing the rounds that point to just such a possibility.

For instance, in one of the tweets coming from the official Mi India Twitter account, the company has stated, ‘Hey there Dell_IN, Acer_India, HPIndia, Lenovo_in and ASUSIndia. We guess it’s time to say, Hello.’ This should leave no doubt about the company’s intention of a new laptop coming our way from the Chinese manufacturer.

Also, given that the above tweet has been made via the Mi India account, it perhaps is safe to conjure it is the Mi series of laptops that the company would introduce in the country. The company has recently launched the Mi Notebook Pro 15, Mi Notebook Air, and Mi Gaming Laptop, and all the three models will likely see an India launch as well.

That apart, the company has also been promoting the ‘It’s time’ series of promotions where Xiaomi’s head of Indian operations, Manu Kumar Jain is shown closing his laptop and saying, ‘It’s time’. Other company officials soon started to flood their Twitter pages with such videos.

𝐈𝐓'𝐒 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 !! Mi fans, you have waited and waited and waited. And now, IT's TIME! RT with #WhatsNextFromMi if you know what's coming? 😎 🔁 #Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FUUNU9WoCk — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 27, 2020

Apart from the Mi series of laptops, Xiaomi also has another line-up of laptops under the RedmiBook brand. The company has also launched three new RedmiBook devices in China as well, those being the RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14 and RedmiBook 16. However, those might not be introduced in India right away. Or maybe Xiaomi will introduce the RedmiBook series in India sometime later.

In any case, demand for laptops has been on the rise thanks to the Covid 19 pandemic that has led to nationwide lockdown extending several weeks while work-from-home seems to be the new norm. Naturally, this had led to the demand for new laptop devices and Xiaomi seems to be getting ready to cash in on this.

More details are awaited. Watch this space!