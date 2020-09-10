With work-from-home being the new norm that workers all over India are getting accustomed to, this has led to the demand for devices such as a printer to create, what can be said, a home-office. It is this demand that makes the new Xerox WorkCentre 3025 multifunction printer relevant in today’s age.

What makes the new WorkCentre 3025 ideal for home-based office or the increasing small businesses in the country is that it alone can suffice four critical functions that are paramount to the success of any office or business. Those include the ability to print, scan, fax, and copy. With the new WorkCentre 3025 installed, you will be saved from having to maintain a separate device for each function.

Further, what makes the new WorkCentre 3025 unique is its ability to scan documents in either colour or greyscale at max resolution of 600 x 600 dpi, and in file formats of PDF, JPEG or TIFF. It can scan, copy or fax multiple pages while the printer is also capable of accommodating papers of different sizes as well. There is the automatic document feeder as well with a 40-sheet capacity.

User convenience is also among the other big positive with the WorkCentre 3025, given that you can initiate a printing task from any mobile device over a Wi-Fi connection. All that is needed is that the device should have support for AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, Mopria and Android. For its operation, the printer comes with a LCD panel that will let you control various aspects of it easily.

Among the other salient features of the new WorkCentre 3025 is its Copy feature that comprises of collation, ID card copy, N-up, automatic background suppression and photo mode. It can easily print 21 ppm letter and 20 ppm A4 sized documents.

Coming to its price, the base Xerox WorkCentre® 3025 multifunction printer (model number – WC 3025B) capable of copy, print, and scan functions is priced Rs. 17,000. The WC 3025N model with print, scan, copy and fax features is priced Rs. 24,000. It is available via Amazon.in along with other Xerox partner stores.