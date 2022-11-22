World TV Day Sale: Up To 50% off on all the models of Westinghouse TVs for your home

Today, we are celebrating World Television Day with US giant Westinghouse TV. On the occasion of World TV Day, Westinghouse TV offers massive discounts on all the models, exclusively on the Amazon World TV Day Sale. If you looking for a larger-screen TV in an affordable range? Then you are at the right place, we have plenty of options for you. Check out the best deals and offers for you and your loved one. Here we have large-size screens that are best suited for medium to large-sized rooms. The Amazon World TV Day Sale has just begun and you can choose the best TV according to your needs. They provide the highest quality display and audio for a home theatre experience providing you with an enriching experience.

Learn about the Amazon World TV Day Sale, This Sale offers up to 50% off on all smart TVs, a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,250/-, No cost EMI, 48 Hrs installation, Scheduled Delivery, and many more.

Westinghouse Pi Smart TV 32 Inches (WH32SP17) ~ Rs 8,999/-

Westinghouse 32-inch Pi series TV. This TV is perfect for those who want to upgrade their television but are limited by budget. With this TV, you will get all the features and functions you desire at an affordable price. The Pi model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL, one of India’s largest TV manufacturers.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter. The model includes 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. Users of the Smart HD Ready TV will have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store. To top it all off, consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow. Users can access all these features without even having to get up from their comfortable spot on the couch. The newly launched model is already available for customers on Amazon’s World TV Dayl Sale.

The 24-inch (WH24PL01) TV ~ Rs 5,499/-

This model comes at a very affordable price of Rs 5,999/- only, which comes up with 20W speaker output, 2 speakers, an Audio Equalizer, and Automatic Volume Level audio features, and has an HD Ready display of 1366 x 768. consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow.

The 32 – inch (WH32PL09) TV ~ Rs 6,999/-

The 32inch model is priced at Rs 6,999/- and comes with an LED screen, HD resolution and 2 HDMI, and 2 USB ports. The model has 2 speakers with a sound output of 20W, a digital noise filter, an automatic volume level, audio equalizer that supports mp3/WMA audio formats to assure a seamless sound experience. With a brightness of 350 nits and a static contrast ratio that provides phenomenal visuals.

The 32 – inch (WH32SP12) HD Ready ~ Rs 8,999

The devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 40- inch (WH40SP50) FHD smart Android TV ~ Rs 13,999.

The devices are powered by Android 9 which has an ultra-thin bezel and comes with 24W speaker output, HDR, surround sound technology, 400 nits brightness, 2 speakers, 1 GB Ram and 8 GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 43-inch FHD TV (WH43SP99) ~ Rs 15,999.

The brand has come up with a 30W speaker output in the 43-inch FHD TV which has an ultra-thin bezel and is priced at Rs 14,999. The model is powered by Android 9 which comes up with High Dynamic Range, 500 nits brightness, Surround Sound Technology, 1GB Ram, and 8GB ROM.

The 43-inches (WH43UD10) UHD/4K ~ Rs 18,999/-

The 43-inches UHD/4K model is priced at Rs 19,499/-, supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. To provide an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies.

50-inch (WH50UD82) UHD/4K TV ~ Rs 23,999/-

This 50 inch model supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market. These models come with HDR10, and Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colours. To provide an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies.

The 55-inch UHD Smart TV (WH55UD45) ~ Rs 28,999/-

A very well-designed UHD 55-inch (WH55UD45) model priced at just Rs 27,999/- has an ultra-thin bezel powered by Android 9. The device comes up with 40W speaker output, HDR10, 2GB Ram, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits brightness, 8GB Rom, and 2 speakers.