Infinix’s budget-friendly new 43Y1 Smart TV with an upgraded FHD screen goes on sale on Flipkart from 15th November

Infinix’s the premium brand from TRANSSION group has elevated its reasonably priced home entertainment Y1 series this festive season. Its newly launched 43Y1 Smart TV is all set to make its way for sale on Flipkart from November 15th. Consumers looking to switch to a bigger screen TV can now make it happen without breaking their budget.

Reasonably priced at INR 13999, the Infinix 43 Y1 smart TV comes in a Full HD LED display with 300 NITS of peak brightness, delivering a vibrant picture quality and with brighter colours and sharper details. It also features the eye care mode that helps reduce the blue light emission. The superior viewing experience of the smart TV is paired with high-quality stereo sound powered by 20W Dolby stereo system to ensure a rich, clear, high-quality home-theatre-like experience during unlimited consumption of movies, videos and news live on the big screen.

Backed by the powerful Quad-core Processor with 4 GB of storage, the all-new Infinix 43Y1 Smart TV allows the viewers to experience high performance viewing with low energy consumption. The Smart TV comes loaded with pre-installed popular streaming apps like Prime Video, Youtube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak etc. Consumers can also stream endless hours of music, movies, videos and news from their android smartphones on the big screen.

As the TV supports Screen Mirroring, they can simply enable wireless display on their smartphone, then cast its screen to the TV through Wi-Fi. The TV remote comes with two hotkeys with one-click assistance to Youtube and Prime Video.

Consumers can also access multiple other connectivity options, including 2x HDMI (1 ARCSupport), 2x USB ports, 1 RF input, 1 AV input, 1 Headphone jack, 1 COAX out, LAN and WiFi.