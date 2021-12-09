In our quest to bring fitness products for the readers to combat the fitness issues arising due to Work Home Culture. We have yet another offering for review from the brand World of Play. Their newest product the PlayFit SW76 smartwatch joins the ever-growing wearables market.
The smartwatch comes in at a sticker price of INR 4,499 and is available via leading online e-commerce stores. The watch comes packed with all the latest sensor suites, access to phone notifications, longer battery times and more. We used the watch for a little over two weeks and here’s our full review.
Key Specifications
- Display – 1.28-inch round IPS LCD
- 24 sports modes
- Blood Oxygen monitoring
- 24/7 Heart rate sensor
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Up to 7 days battery life
Box Contents
A complete list of items you get inside the box
- PlayFirst SW76 Smartwatch
- Charging Cradle
- User instruction manual
Design & Display
The watch comes with a solid build and the shell is carved out of aluminium giving the watch a premium feel. As of writing this review, only one shade i.e., Black is available for people to buy. There is a decent-sized 1.28-inch round IPS LCD panel with slim bezels and gets fairly bright for outdoor use.
The watch gets a 2.5D cover plastic on the display that helps in drop protection but is a fingerprint and scratch magnet. Moving on from the display, there is a single button on the right side is used to wake up or shut down the watch. On flipping the watch, we get to see the heart rate sensor suite and a dual-pin charging slot common on budget smartwatches these days.
There are 20mm silicon straps supplied within the package that has a quick-release mechanism meaning they can be easily swapped with after-market quality ones
Software & Performance
Most smartwatches in this price bracket are fitness bands with added functionalities in a smartwatch shell. The PlayFit SW76 is no different, the smartwatch runs on a real-time OS (RTOS), essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS. You can easily find a version of this very OS on a number of other smartwatches in the market.
The watch has a neatly laid out menu wherein you find the 24 sports modes from running to other heavy workouts. Setting up the watch is easy; download the Play Fit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the steps to pair up the smartwatch. Once paired, you get to see the main menus, wherein you get the ability to check sensor metrics including Heart rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2), sleep tracking and more.
Coming to the performance, you get a standard 24/7 heart rate monitoring, with the added ability to measure the Blood Oxygen level (SpO2). Other than this, there is the usual sleep tracking, step tracking, calorie meter, and more. During our extensive testing, we found the sleep and heart rate tracking results fairly accurate. The SpO2 reading matched that of a medical-grade SpO2 monitor.
Ending with the battery stats, during our limited time with the watch. With every possible feature turned on, the battery depleted 50% within four days of use. This matches the advertised 7 days of use on a single charge and 15 days on standby. It took us around 2 hours to fully charge the watch with less than 10% juice left using the supplied magnetic charger.
The Review
PlayFit SW76 Smartwatch
We feel that the PlayFit SW76 is just an addition to a sea of 'smartwatches' available in the market at the moment. They all have the same feature list, tracking algorithm and more. The area where SW76 takes a lead is in the design and build department, giving the watch a rich look and feel. The display is average for the price and the lack of extra exercise modes can be a sore point for some users.
PROS
- Build & Design
- Decent display
- Fluid app
CONS
- Limited tracking modes
- Tracking algorithms need tweaking
Review Breakdown
-
Build
-
Features
-
Performance
-
Battery
-
Price