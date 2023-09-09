Wordle Today: Here’s The Answer And Hints For September 9, 2023

Today’s Wordle puzzle, numbered #812, has caught the attention of players around the globe. The answer for today’s puzzle is “LUCKY,” as revealed by multiple sources including The New York Times and Parade. While the word may not be the most challenging to guess, it has certainly prompted some players to seek hints and tips for cracking it.

Wordle has become a daily ritual for many, and each new puzzle brings its own set of challenges. Today’s word “LUCKY” is a five-letter term that could be guessed by using common starting words like “TEARS,” as one player mentioned. The game, which has been featured in various publications like Forbes and Screenrant, continues to engage audiences with its simple yet addictive gameplay.

If you’re new to Wordle, the game offers a set number of attempts to guess the correct word. Each guess provides feedback in the form of color-coded tiles, helping players to adjust their next guess accordingly. For today’s word, starting with vowels or commonly used consonants like ‘T’ or ‘R’ could be a strategic move.

The New York Times even issued a spoiler warning for those who want to solve the puzzle on their own. So, if you’re looking to keep the game a surprise, it’s best to avoid certain articles and social media posts that might reveal the answer prematurely.

In summary, today’s Wordle answer is “LUCKY,” and while it may not be the most difficult word the game has offered, it’s certainly keeping players engaged. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a newcomer, Wordle continues to be a source of daily entertainment and mental exercise. So go ahead, try your luck with today’s puzzle and see if fortune favors you.