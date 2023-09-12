Wordle Answer Today: Can You Guess the 5-Letter Word Starting with W and Ending with K?

Wordle Answer Today: Can You Guess the 5-Letter Word Starting with W...

The answer to today’s Wordle is WHISK. It is a verb that means to mix or stir something quickly and vigorously, especially with a whisk. The word has one vowel, “I”, and no repeating letters.

Here are some hints to help you guess today’s Wordle answer:

It starts with the letter “W”.

It ends with the letter “K”.

It has only one vowel.

It is the name of a type of kitchen tool that can be used to mix things and make them fluffy.

If you’re still stuck, here are some other words that start with “W” and end with “K”:

Walk

Work

Wink

Wreck

Whack

I hope this helps!

Here are some additional information about today’s Wordle answer:

The word “whisk” is derived from the Old English word “hwisc”, which also means “to mix”.

The word “whisk” can be used as a noun or a verb. As a noun, it refers to a kitchen utensil used for mixing. As a verb, it means to mix or stir something quickly and vigorously.

The word “whisk” is often used in cooking to mix ingredients together. It can also be used to beat eggs or cream until they are light and fluffy.

The word “whisk” can also be used in a figurative sense to mean to move something quickly or vigorously. For example, you might say that someone “whisked away” in a car.

I hope you enjoyed today’s Wordle!

Here are some pointers for playing Wordle:

Start with a word that has a lot of common letters, such as “ARISE” or “EATER”.

Pay attention to the colors of the tiles after each guess. Green tiles indicate that the letter is in the correct place. Yellow tiles indicate that the letter is in the word, but it is in the wrong place. Gray tiles indicate that the letter is not in the word.

Use your previous guesses to eliminate letters from your word list.

Don’t be afraid to guess a word that you think is unlikely. Sometimes the most unexpected words are the correct answer.

I hope these pointers help you improve your Wordle skills!