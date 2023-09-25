Wordle Answer and Hints for September 25, 2023: Solution #828

Wordle, the popular word puzzle game that has taken the internet by storm, continues to challenge and entertain players daily. For those who found themselves stumped by today’s puzzle, we’ve got the solution and some hints to help you out.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle #828 on September 25, 2023, is ROCKY.

Hints to Reach the Solution

Starting Point: A good starting word for this puzzle was “IRATE.” This word provided a single misplaced letter and four other incorrect letters. Positioning the ‘R’: After using “IRATE,” moving the known ‘R’ to the front was a strategic move. Second Attempt: The word “ROUND” was a good second attempt. This locked in the first and second letters, giving players a solid base to work from.

Tips and Tricks

For those new to Wordle or looking for some general strategies:

Always start with a word that has a mix of vowels and consonants. This can help in identifying which letters are in the correct solution and their potential positions.

If a letter is identified but in the wrong position, try different placements in subsequent guesses.

Remember, the goal is to solve the puzzle in as few attempts as possible, so each guess should be strategic.

In Summary

Today’s Answer: ROCKY

Key Hints: Start with “IRATE,” position the ‘R’ at the beginning, and try “ROUND” as a second guess.

For those who successfully solved today’s puzzle, congratulations! And for those who needed a little nudge in the right direction, there’s always tomorrow’s puzzle to look forward to. Keep playing and keep challenging yourself with Wordle!