Wings takes the market up by storm with its new product, Phantom 345

Wings, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer retailer electronic direct-to-consumer brands, launches the stylish and suave Phantom 345 earbuds, packed with the latest features. These earbuds come equipped with a dedicated game mode with ultra-low latency and an extended playtime of 50 hours. The product is available at the launch price of INR 1299 on platforms like Amazon & Flipkart, the Wings website and in offline stores.

These earbuds come in a unique transparent case with the exposed design ensuring that there are no gaps or creaks in tune with the minimalistic trend. It has quad mics with Smart ENC for clear communication and noise cancellation. These speed sync-enabled earbuds boast of touch sensors and voice support assistance so that your music listening experience is not paused even for a second. The digital battery display and customized controls are key additional features.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, said, “The Phantom 345’s unique case design is a novelty, crafted with great detail and a proposition to ‘wow’ our customers. We hope these feature rich earbuds will receive the same overwhelming response from the audience as other products in the Phantom series.”