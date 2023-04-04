Truke Launches Real ANC Earbuds ‘Buds Vibe’ with 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 48-hour Battery Life at an introductory Price of INR 1699!

Truke, one of India’s fastest-growing audio brands in India has launched its latest product in its affordable ANC series, Buds Vibe. Priced at INR 1699, the earbuds will be available on Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as Truke.in for purchase from today onwards at a special launch price offer of INR 1499 valid till 6th April.

Buds Vibe comes with a range of premium features, including Dual Noise Cancellation with up to 35dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) + Quad-Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), and Bluetooth 5.3 for greater stability and faster connection. The earbuds provides a cinematic music experience with its 13mm Titanium Speaker drivers, delivering high-quality audio with deep bass, clear treble, and crystal-clear sound. The earbuds are also designed with four preset EQ modes – Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, Movie Mode, and Default Balanced mode, catering to different user preferences.

Mr. Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “At Truke, we believe that everyone deserves the best technology and in the same pursuit, we launched our ANC Buds series this year. After receiving an overwhelming response from our customers on Buds A1, we realized the huge supply gap of affordable ANC audio products in the market, while the customers are actively looking for such premium features at budget prices.

We are thrilled to launch our latest offering, the Buds Vibe, which comes with premium features like ANC, a stylish transparent case design, a battery indicator and four preset EQ modes for different user preferences. We are confident that customers across India will appreciate our efforts and committed to providing high-quality audio products at affordable prices.”

The earbuds come with a Transparent Case Design with Digital Battery Indicator, allowing users to keep track of the battery life. They provide up to 48 hours* of playtime with the case, and up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted listening for long hours. They also feature Instant Paring Technology with Open-to-Pair Technology, making it easy to connect the earbuds to any device. The Tap to Control feature allows users to control music and calls with a simple tap.

The earbuds are supported by 12 months of warranty and customers will be able to access the strong network of 250+ active service centers across the nation and enjoy a premium after-sales experience.

Truke is committed to innovating affordable technology products and becoming the top brand in the audio accessories space through its premium product offerings that blend the best of power, performance, and affordability. The brand has launched multiple products in ANC Buds series (Buds Pro), BTG series (BTG 1, BTG 2, BTG 3, BTG X1), Fit Series (Fit1+), Q Series (Buds Q1) S series (Buds S1 & S2, S2 lite), Air buds Series (Air buds Lite, Air Buds Plus and Air buds, Buds F1, etc.). Within three years of its existence, Truke has established itself as one of the most preferred budget TWS brands across generations.