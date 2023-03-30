boAt enters premium segment with the launch of Lunar Series Smartwatches — Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro

Taking premium aesthetics and tech to the next level, India’s #1 audio, and wearables brand boAt (Imagine Marketing Limited) introduces the futuristic Lunar series smartwatches Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro — the industry’s first ever wearables powered by Watch Face Studio and SensAi. Encased in classic round alloy dials and equipped with large AMOLED displays with chipsets that perform twice as fast than their predecessors and metallic link straps, boAt’s next generation smartwatches take a leap ahead of its competition. The two new Lunar watches feature all the bells and whistles of what defines a smartwatch today, and now packs in more power than before.

With the Lunar series boAt marks its entry into the premium segment.

A fusion of functionality and style, the Lunar Call Pro has a fashionable look for the Gen Z generation, while the Lunar Connect Pro has metallic straps which add premium-ness to the product. Each of the new smarties feature a sizable circular aluminum dial with a massive 1.39″ always-on, sharp, and brilliant AMOLED display that adjusts brightness with an ambient light sensor and alters your mood with interchangeable watch faces made using the Watch Face Studio on the boAt Crest app. Create your own watch face to further personalize it by selecting the image, time format (analogue or digital), color scheme, typefaces, and features you want to show.

What sets apart the Lunar series from the competition is its 2x faster Apollo3 chipset with SensAi, using which boAt becomes the first brand to introduce StanceBeam on a wearable. The first ever sensor to find home in a smartwatch, the StanceBeam picks data-driven insights that will help you improve your game and takes cricket to the next level. SensAi gives deep insight into your performance letting you receive the benefit of data for your cricket training with the help of cutting-edge analytics for batting and bowling. Get insights about your bowling arm speed, batting hand speed, hits, and misses. Also, receive tips on how to make your performance better.

With its in-built HD mic and speaker combo, which allows smooth Bluetooth Calling with up to 20 onboard contacts to dial and receive calls as you like, you can also make immediate calls and stay connected with your loved ones in just a few taps. Live an active lifestyle with the Lunar Series. Connect Pro and Call Pro are ready to be your fitness partners with their customizable training plans, daily energy scores, and 700+ Active Modes. You can track anything, including biking, dancing, and even cooking, very easily.

And lastly, never worry about battery life anymore — the Lunar Connect Pro and Lunar Call Pro give unparalleled performance and battery life. With Bluetooth BLE v5.0 and the gesture-based AMOLED display with ambient light sensor, you get up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge. And together with ASAP™ Charge, a mere 30-minute charging can get you back on the road. The watches are also equipped with Advanced Power Saving Mode that extends their performance.

The power-packed boAt Lunar series are available in some attractive color schemes to make you look and feel awesome. The Connect Pro (MRP INR 10,999) is offered in Metallic Black, Active Black, Ink Blue, and Cherry Blossom, while the Lunar Call Pro (MRP INR 6,990) gets Metallic Black, Charcoal Black, Deep Blue, and Cherry Blossom variants. The boAt Lunar Series smartwatch is now available at a launch price offer of just INR 3,499 for a limited time only, on boAt-lifestyle.com, with a 1-year warranty period.