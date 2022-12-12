Wings launches powerpods — tws earbuds with an inbuilt power bank

India’s premier gaming audio brand Wings launches its latest TWS earbuds with an in-built power bank that also charges smartphones. Introducing the Wings Powerpods powered by the latest and most advanced Bluetooth technology offering up to 150 hours of non-stop music and gaming, so one wouldn’t have to think about charging earbuds for days on end. Wings have ingeniously brought the best of worlds, combining the capacity of a power bank with the functionality of the earbuds.

Sporting the latest Bluetooth v5.3 chip with Speedsync and Open and On technology, the earbuds instantly pair up with a smartphone the moment one flips open the lid. The Powerpods also feature excellent audio performance owing to its large 13 mm dynamic drivers that are specifically tuned for gaming. The high-fidelity composite drivers encourage one to focus on every sound cue to outperform opponents while delivering the bass with a punch. Its HD calling microphones improve audio quality and enable access from any location.

Designed with extreme ergonomics in mind, the earbuds offer a premium look and a comfortable, snug fit for all-day wear. Adding to the looks are embedded LED Lights that enhance the overall vibe. The buds feature sensitive touch surfaces that allow for instantly changing tracks, answering calls, adjusting the volume or switching between the dedicated gaming mode for ultra-low latency audio transmission during gaming and movies. Lastly, the buds are built with IPX4 materials that prevent them from being damaged by water and sweat.

The stylish and sleek case features a mammoth 2500mAH battery with an LED display providing the longest playback time of a whopping 150 hours that no other TWS offers in the segment. Each earbud generates 5-hour playback on a single charge, and the case also acts like a power bank to charge smartphones while on the move making it a very handy gadget to have in one’s pocket.

The Wings Powerpods TWS Earbuds are now available for a price of Rs.1499 on Amazon.in & Flipkart.com