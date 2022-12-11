Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Over-the-ear headphones Review – Just one word, Amazing!

The market dynamics for wired headphones have changed with the introduction of Bluetooth headphones and earphones. Companies are now compelled to release Bluetooth versions of some of the best-selling wired audio equipment, a once-thriving market. Audio-Technica, a renowned producer of audio equipment, has also succumbed to this fad and unveiled the ATH-M20xBT, a Bluetooth variant of the iconic ATH-M20x wired over-the-ear headphones.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20x has a long history and a solid reputation as a trustworthy over-the-ear headphone. The new ATH-M20xBT, priced at INR 13,999, advances the legacy while introducing the wireless protocol, making the product available to a completely new group of customers. Is this the greatest wireless over-ear headset under INR 15,000 available right now, with a guarantee of 60 hours of battery life, multi-point connectivity, and optional wired connectivity? Let’s find out in our review.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.0

5.0 Drivers – 40mm Drivers

40mm Drivers Controls – Buttons

Buttons Claimed Battery Life – Up to 60 Hours

Up to 60 Hours Number of Microphones – dual mics

Package Contents

Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT Headphones

Quick Start Guide

USB-C charging cable

Detachable audio cable

Design

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT is essentially a wireless upgrade of the original (and wired) ATH-M20x. With comfy cushioning around the ears and on the headband, a proper over-ear fit, and a metal frame linking the two ear cups, it largely looks and feels the same. You also get the telescopically adjustable headband and the well-known swivel for fit adjustment. Despite their hefty exterior, the headphones are incredibly light at just 216 grams and come in just one shade of Black.

Regarding the positioning of the buttons, the left side is occupied by a stereo socket for wired listening, a USB Type-C port for charging, and three buttons for playing and volume control. The headphones provide adequate padding, and even while they occasionally can’t completely block out sounds from outside, they make up for it with clear audio and breathability. There isn’t much to talk about in the design department other than this.

Performance

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT’s pairing procedure is straightforward, and as soon as they are turned on for the first time, they instantly enter pairing mode. These headphones include multi-point connectivity, allowing you to pair and connect to two devices at once. The headphones intelligently switch between the two connections based on the content being listened to or incoming calls, although they lack Google Fast Pair functionality. The headphones contain 36 ohms of impedance, 40mm dynamic drivers, a frequency response range of 5 to 32,000 Hz, and a rated sensitivity of 100dB.

Customers will notice a bass-heavy sound profile right away when it comes to pure audio performance. We concluded that the sound stage was balanced overall and that the enormous 40mm drivers were set up correctly. They have excellent bass accuracy. The low and mid-bass frequencies were slightly overemphasized during our tests, which improved the listening experience. They did a great job with the mids, and anyone who prefers podcasts and other vocal-focused content will surely like them.

We did not experience any serious call cutoffs, connection problems, sound breaking, or white noise during our brief use. Though occasionally, in some calls, these have trouble separating background noise from voice. Since these lack ANC, using headphones in a noisy setting may be challenging.

When you switch to the wired connection, these are still, at their core, the classic ATH-M20xBT, which comes to life with the recognizable sound signature. The user experience changes dramatically when these are connected to an external DAC and the HiRes music is playing. It’s the Bluetooth connection with SBC and AAC codec support that bogs down the overall experience.

Moving to the battery life, during our weeks-long test period, the ATH-M20xBT stayed almost true to the advertised battery figures. We managed to get around 50 hours of use from them on a single charge with the volume levels set between 50-60%. Depending on your mileage and volume levels strictly set to 50%, these might as well hit the 60 hours on a single charge advertised claim.