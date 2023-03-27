Wings launches its first ANC product – Phantom 380

Wings, one of India’s fastest-growing consumer retailer electronic direct-to-consumer brands, has launched its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) product – Phantom 380. The product is available at a launch price of INR 1299/- online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and the Wings website. This feature-rich product is definitely the best for you to show the world that you’ve ‘Got Game.’.

The Phantom 380 features a playtime of 50 hours without ANC and 35 hours with ANC mode enabled. These earbuds are perfect for those who want to combine style with substance. Its bullet charge technology is specially designed for users who are always on the go, and its quad mic enc, featuring four mics, ensures that their voice is heard above the surrounding bustle. Groove to the rhythm of the latest numbers with these earbuds equipped with 13mm drivers and ensure you’re always competitive in-game with its gaming mode boasting of 40ms ultra-low latency. This product launch marks Wings’ expansion into offline channels as well.

Speaking of the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder, Wings, said, “The Phantom 380 earbuds are for people who value style and function in equal measure. The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us.Like our users, we as a brand keep upping our game and this product results from this strive.”