Wings launches their new tws phantom 315

India’s leading gaming audio and accessories brand, Wings, is thrilled to unveil their latest TWS, the Phantom 315. This range brings in new ergonomically designed buds and cases, four refreshing colour options, a wider operating range, longer runtime and noise cancellation.

With Speedsync™, Open and On™, and Wings’ ground-breaking Game Mode, which provides exceptional 40ms ultra-low latency audio, devices can leverage Bluetooth v5.3 up to 15 metres away. Large 13mm high-fidelity composite drivers ensure you enjoy every bit of your audio – music, movies or games. Experience Bold Bass™ to change how you groove to music and ENC mics that cut off ambient noise when on a call.

The Phantom 315 has a premium finish and an ergonomic design using an IPX5 sweat and water-resistant body. It is available in four new light colours: Green, Orange, White, and Black. The touch interface on each earbud makes it simple to quickly change the volume, answer calls, change tracks, activate voice assistant calls, and enter Game Mode. The Phantom 315 provides for battery life of 10 hours on a single charge, while additional three refills are included with the case, bringing the total to an astounding 40 hours.

The Wings Phantom 315 will be available for INR 899 /- on Wingslifestyle.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.