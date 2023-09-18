Wings Introduces the Urbana Smartwatch: A New Era of Tech Elegance

Wings, India’s fastest growing lifestyle tech brand is all set to introduce their new smartwatch with the Wings Urbana. The Urbana is poised to be your daily driver, flush with a ton of features which one will need on a day to day basis.

Priced at an introductory rate of ₹1499 (regularly ₹1799), the Urbana Smartwatch offers a host of compelling features that cater to the tech-savvy consumers who have a lot going on in their day. The Urbana Smartwatch boasts a stunning 2.01-inch HD IPS Display with a vibrant 60Hz Refresh Rate and a remarkable 550 Nits Brightness. Its sleek and elegant design features a 2.5D Curved Screen and Anti-Fingerprint Display, ensuring a premium look and feel. Powered by Bluetooth 5.3 and Advanced Single Chip Bluetooth Calling, the Urbana Smartwatch provides seamless connectivity. With its Built-In Microphone and Built-In Speaker, you can make and receive calls directly from your wrist, bringing a new level of convenience to your daily life.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Urbana Smartwatch offers an array of health and fitness tracking features, including real-time Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, and an impressive 130+ Sports Modes. Stay connected and informed with Smart Notifications that keep you updated on messages, calls, and more, all from your wrist. Battery life is a key consideration, and the Urbana Smartwatch delivers with 3 days of battery life with Bluetooth calling enabled and 7 days without Bluetooth calling, ensuring you’re always ready for whatever your day holds.

“The Wings Urbana is going to be your daily companion,” said Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings. “With its power-packed features, the Urbana is the answer to someone who wants a smartwatch with all the functions required to survive a day in the modern cityscape. With the start of our new 30 Hard Challenge, the watch comes in great timing as well for people to kick start their challenge with the Urbana.”

The Urbana Smartwatch is scheduled to be available starting 18-11-2023 and will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and www.wingslifestyle.in .