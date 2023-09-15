Fire-Boltt launches two new smart watches with Bluetooth calling

The brand, which specialises in affordable yet cutting edge smart watches, has added Solaris and Solace watches to its LUXE collection.

New Delhi, 15th September, 2023: Homegrown smart wearables brand Fire-Boltt has launched two unique smartwatches- Solace and Solaris with Bluetooth calling feature as part of its LUXE collection.

The new Fire-Boltt Solaris comes with a sleek metallic body and a 1.78” AMOLED display. The Fire-Boltt Solace watch also comes with a metallic body and 1.32” HD display. Both watches exude the sophistication of a traditional analog timepiece while boasting the advanced technology found in a smartwatch.

“Both watches are an excellent addition to our LUXE collection that is meticulously designed to cater to today’s fashion forward generation,” said Arnav Kishore, CEO & Founder, Fire-Boltt.

Both watches are available at competitive prices. Solaris is priced at Rs 2,499 and Solace is priced at Rs 1,999. The key differentiator for these watches is that it gives the wearer the ability to make phone calls via Bluetooth.

Other key features of Solaris- include an always-on display and 123 sports modes. Features of Solace include 120+ sports modes, and a Voice Assistant.

“In our continuous efforts to expand our selection of affordable smartwatches, we have consistently introduced new categories, each tailored to serve a distinct audience. This approach ensures a highly customised experience for our customers. The LUXE category, in particular, is designed for individuals who view smartwatches as more than just technological gadgets,” Kishore added.

Fire-Boltt is a homegrown brand that makes premium wearable devices that boast of cutting edge technology. It is one of the largest sellers of affordable smartwatches in India and is ranked number 2 globally*. The brand makes quality smart watches available at pocket-friendly prices, without compromising on features.

Fire-Boltt aims to capture the attention of individuals aged between 18 to 35 with its Solaris and Solace watch collections. Currently, Fire-Boltt has a range of AMOLED watches, Luxe watches, Bluetooth calling watches, Outdoor watches, Women centric watches and True wireless earphones.