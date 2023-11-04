Windows 11’s 23H2 Update ISO and Moment 4 Are Now Ready for Installation

Windows 11’s 23H2 Update ISO and Moment 4 Are Now Ready for...

Microsoft has released the ISO file for the Windows 11 23H2 Update and Moment 4. This update includes a number of new features and improvements, such as enhanced File Explorer performance, a new System Components page, and Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot.

Key Highlights:

Windows 11’s 23H2 Update ISO and Moment 4 are now available for download and installation

This update includes a number of new features and improvements, such as: Enhanced File Explorer performance A new System Components page Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot

To download the ISO file, visit the Microsoft website

To install the ISO file, you can use the Media Creation Tool or Rufus

To download the ISO file, visit the Microsoft website and select the “Download the Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO)” option. Once the file has downloaded, you can use the Media Creation Tool or Rufus to create a bootable USB drive or DVD.

To install the ISO file, boot your computer from the USB drive or DVD and follow the on-screen instructions.

New Features and Improvements in Windows 11’s 23H2 Update and Moment 4:

Enhanced File Explorer performance: Microsoft has made a number of performance improvements to File Explorer, including faster folder opening and file search.

New System Components page: The System Components page in Settings provides a centralized view of all of the system components on your computer. This makes it easier to find and manage these components.

Microsoft Copilot: Microsoft Copilot is an AI assistant that can help you with a variety of tasks, such as writing emails, creating presentations, and coding. It is currently available in preview mode.

Other notable features and improvements in the 23H2 Update and Moment 4 include:

New Start menu customization options

Improved taskbar and system tray functionality

New accessibility features

Security and performance improvements

The Windows 11 23H2 Update and Moment 4 is a significant update to the operating system that includes a number of new features and improvements. If you are using Windows 11, I recommend downloading and installing this update as soon as possible.