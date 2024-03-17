Windows 11 Update Issues: Crashes and Sluggish Performance Plague Users

Windows 11 update causes PCs to crash or run sluggishly for some users. Learn about the issues with the 23H2 update and find potential solutions here.

Recent reports have surfaced that a Windows 11 update is causing significant performance issues for some users, leading to crashes and sluggish system performance. This issue primarily concerns those who have updated to Windows 11 version 23H2, with users experiencing a range of problems from system instability to performance degradation.

Key Highlights:

Users report crashes and slow performance after updating to Windows 11 version 23H2.

Various solutions proposed, including resetting Windows Security app and adjusting BIOS settings.

Microsoft has acknowledged some issues and provided fixes, while other problems remain under investigation.

Details of the Issue

After updating to Windows 11 version 23H2, some users have encountered persistent issues affecting the overall performance of their PCs. Although Microsoft has acknowledged specific problems, such as Wi-Fi adapters failing to connect to networks and errors with BitLocker encryption reporting, the broader performance degradation and system crashes have yet to be officially confirmed as a widespread issue by the company. Solutions offered by the community and some support channels include resetting the Windows Security app, enabling Core Isolation, and making adjustments in the UEFI settings for virtualization.

Addressing the Performance Issues

For those experiencing decreased performance or system crashes, various steps can be taken to mitigate the issues:

Running a thorough antivirus scan to rule out malware-related problems.

Restarting the system, which can resolve temporary glitches or conflicts.

Adjusting BIOS settings, such as CPU and memory configurations, to ensure compatibility and stability with Windows 11.

Deleting specific system folders, like C:$WinREAgent, through manual steps or script execution to potentially solve update-related errors.

It’s important to note that while these fixes have helped some users, they may not resolve all issues for everyone. The effectiveness of these solutions can vary depending on the specific system configuration and the root cause of the problem.

What Users Can Do

If you’re experiencing these issues after a recent Windows 11 update, here are some options:

Uninstall the update: Temporarily uninstalling the problematic update could restore your PC’s stability. You can do so through Windows Update settings. Note that this might leave your system vulnerable until a permanent fix is released.

Check for driver updates: Incompatibility with outdated drivers can contribute to these issues. Ensure your graphics, sound, network, and other drivers are updated.

System Restore: If you have a restore point created before the update, you can revert your system to an earlier state.

Microsoft’s Response

Microsoft has addressed some of the issues reported by users through subsequent updates and has provided workarounds for others, such as the BitLocker encryption error and Wi-Fi connection problems after installing specific updates. However, the company has not yet confirmed a singular cause for the performance degradation and crashes related to the Windows 11 23H2 update.

For users facing these challenges, keeping systems updated and monitoring official Microsoft support channels for new fixes and workarounds is advisable. Additionally, reporting persistent issues through the Feedback Hub app can help Microsoft identify and resolve problems affecting users.