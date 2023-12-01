WhatsApp Unveils Enhanced Privacy: Hide Locked Chats Behind Secret Codes

WhatsApp, the world’s leading messaging platform, has announced a significant update aimed at strengthening user privacy. The new feature, currently available in beta versions, allows users to hide their locked chats behind a secret code, further enhancing the security and discretion of their conversations.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Security: WhatsApp’s new feature allows users to hide locked chats behind a secret code, adding an extra layer of privacy.

Improved Discreetness: Locked chats disappear from the main chat list and can only be accessed by entering the code in the search bar.

Customization Available: Users can choose to hide the “Locked chats” folder or maintain its visibility while requiring the code for access.

This feature builds upon the existing chat lock functionality, which requires users to authenticate with their phone’s biometric or PIN before accessing specific chats. However, previously, the “Locked chats” folder remained visible in the main chat list, potentially compromising privacy if someone were to access the phone.

With the new update, users can now choose to hide the “Locked chats” folder entirely. This means that anyone attempting to access the chat list will not see any indication of hidden conversations. To access these hidden chats, users will need to enter their secret code in the search bar.

This additional layer of security is particularly beneficial for users who handle sensitive information or have private conversations they wish to keep hidden. It also provides peace of mind in situations where someone might have temporary access to your phone.

Customization Options:

WhatsApp offers users the flexibility to customize their privacy settings based on their needs. They can choose to:

Hide the “Locked chats” folder and require the secret code for access.

Maintain the visibility of the “Locked chats” folder but still require the secret code to open individual chats.

Availability and Rollout:

Currently, the secret code feature is only available in the beta versions of WhatsApp. It is expected to be rolled out gradually to all users in a stable update in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp’s new secret code feature for locked chats represents a significant step forward in user privacy. This feature provides an additional layer of security and discretion, allowing users to safeguard their sensitive conversations with greater confidence. With the ability to customize settings and choose between different privacy levels, WhatsApp empowers users to control their data and maintain their privacy on the platform.