WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Users Set Different Profile Pictures for Friends and Everyone Else

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that would allow users to set different profile pictures for their friends and everyone else. This would give users more control over their privacy and allow them to present different personas to different groups of people.

Key Highlights:

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that would allow users to set different profile pictures for their friends and everyone else.

This would give users more control over their privacy and allow them to present different personas to different groups of people.

The feature is still under development, but it is expected to be released to all users in the coming months.

The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp beta updates. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently in professional and is not yet available to all users. However, it is expected to be released to all users in the coming months.

To use the new feature, users would simply go to their WhatsApp settings and select the “Profile Picture” option. From there, they would be able to select two different profile pictures: one for their friends and one for everyone else.

While the new feature is still in development, there are already a number of ways that users can use it to improve their privacy and present different personas to different groups of people. For example, a user might want to have a more professional profile picture for their work contacts, but a more casual profile picture for their friends and family. The new feature would allow users to do this without having to manually switch back and forth between two different profile pictures.

Another way that users could use the new feature is to protect their privacy from strangers. For example, a user might want to have a public profile picture that is visible to everyone, but a private profile picture that is only visible to their friends and family. The new feature would allow users to do this without having to make their entire profile private.

Finally, the new feature could also be used by businesses to improve their customer service. For example, a business could have a profile picture that is specific to each customer. This would help businesses to provide a more personalized experience for their customers.

Overall, the new feature is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who want to have more control over their privacy and present different personas to different groups of people. It is likely that the feature will be used by a wide range of users, including individuals, businesses, and organizations.

The new feature would be a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who want to have more control over their privacy. For example, a user might want to have a more professional profile picture for their work contacts, but a more casual profile picture for their friends.

The feature is also likely to be popular with businesses that use WhatsApp to communicate with customers. Businesses could use the feature to have a more professional profile picture for customers, but a more casual profile picture for employees.

Overall, the new feature is a welcome addition for WhatsApp users who want to have more control over their privacy and present different personas to different groups of people.