WhatsApp Photo and Video Quality Issues for iOS Users Finally Being Addressed

WhatsApp is finally addressing one of the biggest complaints from iOS users: the poor quality of photos and videos sent through the app. The company is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow iOS users to send photos and videos in high resolution.

Key Highlights:

The feature is currently in its early stages of development, but it has been spotted in the latest beta version of the app. Users with access to the beta version have reported seeing three options in their Settings tab: “Normal,” “High Quality,” and “Data Saver.” The “High Quality” option would allow users to send photos and videos in their original resolution, while the “Data Saver” option would compress the files to save data.

If the feature is rolled out to all users, it would be a major improvement for iOS users, who have long complained about the poor quality of photos and videos sent through the app. WhatsApp is known for compressing photos and videos heavily to save data, but this often results in a significant loss of quality.

The ability to send photos and videos in high resolution would be a significant advantage for iOS users. It would allow them to share their memories in the best possible quality, without compromising on clarity or detail. This would be particularly beneficial for sharing high-resolution images captured on iPhones, which are known for their impressive cameras.

The high-resolution sending option would give iOS users more control over the quality of the content they share. With this feature, users would be able to select from three options: Normal, High Quality, and Data Saver. The Normal option would maintain the current compression settings, while the High Quality option would send photos and videos in their original resolution. The Data Saver option would compress the files to save data, but it would likely result in a noticeable loss of quality.