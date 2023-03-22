Cellecor Launches CBL-21 Soundbar, Delivering High-Quality Sound and Advanced Features at an Affordable Price

Cellecor, a fast-growing mobile handset entity in India, has announced the launch of its latest product, the CLB-21 Soundbar. The company is committed to offering accessible technology and superior communication solutions to everyone. Cellecor’s unwavering dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction has resulted in the creation of the CLB-21, a soundbar that boasts state-of-the-art features and exceptional sound quality. The CLB-21 is equipped with 3D surround sound, LED disco lights, and a non-stop playback time of up to 10 hours, ensuring an unparalleled audio experience that will enhance the way people listen to music. Plus, the CLB-21 Soundbar is available at an affordable price of INR 3499, making it accessible to more people.

Mr. Ravi Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Cellecor said, “At Cellecor, we are dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art communication solutions that are accessible to all. We are delighted to introduce the CLB-21 soundbar, a testament to our pursuit of excellence and customer-centric approach. With its advanced features and unparalleled sound quality, the CLB-21 sets a new standard in our product portfolio, and we are confident that it will transform the music-listening experience for our customers.”

Specifications & Features

The CLB-21 soundbar is packed with advanced features that offer an unmatched audio experience. This soundbar is equipped with Bluetooth V5.0 connectivity that enables it to connect with various devices. The 3D surround sound feature of the soundbar provides an immersive listening experience. It also comes with an in-built FM Radio, Micro SD card, USB Port, AUX Port, and an in-built mic that give users the freedom to play music from a variety of sources.

CBL-21 soundbar also features LED disco lights that add an extra dimension to one’s party, making it an ideal addition to the home entertainment system. The soundbar boasts a playback time of up to 10 hours, ensuring users can enjoy non-stop music without worrying about battery life.

Price & Availability

The CLB-21 soundbar is offered in black color at a competitive price of Rs. 3499 (inclusive of all taxes). This soundbar is available to purchase online on the company’s official website, www.cellecor.in, as well as on other major online platforms. The soundbar boasts superior features and affordable pricing, making it an ideal option for individuals seeking an exceptional audio experience.