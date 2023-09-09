WhatsApp Introduces General Group Chat Feature for Communities: What You Need to Know

WhatsApp is making waves with its latest feature aimed at enhancing user experience in Communities. The messaging giant is beta testing a general chat room feature that is strikingly similar to Discord’s general channel. This feature allows users with shared interests to engage in a more organized manner. The update was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.19.6 and is expected to roll out to the broader user base soon.

Communities on WhatsApp are not a new concept. The platform officially launched this feature back in November 2022, aiming to facilitate better communication among groups of people with similar interests. However, the introduction of a general chat room within these Communities is a significant upgrade. It provides a centralized space for all members to interact, share updates, and discuss topics of mutual interest. This is a game-changer for group admins, who will now have more control over the conversations taking place in their Communities.

The general chat feature is not the only update that WhatsApp has in store. The company is also exploring other functionalities to improve the user experience. For instance, even if you’re not part of a Community, group admins will have the ability to delete messages from a thread. This is in addition to other features like larger group video calls and in-chat polls that are being globally rolled out.

The new general chat feature is expected to make WhatsApp Communities more dynamic and interactive. It will enable better communication between community members, making it easier for people to stay connected and informed. This update is part of WhatsApp’s broader strategy to compete with other messaging platforms and social networks that offer similar community-based features. With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is keen on maintaining its edge by continually innovating and introducing features that meet the evolving needs of its diverse user base.

In summary, WhatsApp is upping its game by adding a general chat feature to its Communities. This will not only enhance user engagement but also provide a more streamlined experience for managing group chats. As the feature is currently in beta testing, users can expect to see it in the coming updates. Keep an eye out for this exciting new addition to the WhatsApp experience.