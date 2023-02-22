MediaTek to Showcase 5G, Satellite Communications, Computing and Connectivity Technology Advancements at MWC

At MWC 2023, MediaTek will spotlight technology and product highlights from its Dimensity, Filogic, Genio, Kompanio, and Pentonic portfolios, along with a variety of new demos for 5G beyond mobile. MediaTek will also be demonstrating its satellite communications platform and showcasing MediaTek-powered devices across different verticals from some of the world’s biggest brands.

“Our diverse technology portfolio underscores how we’re well-positioned to address the latest trends like bringing 5G and satellite connectivity to a wide range of devices, and to deliver advancements in the latest technology,” said Joe Chen, President of MediaTek. “We’ll also have some of the latest MediaTek-powered devices to highlight how we are delivering incredible experiences in every product category.”

Solutions for Satellite Connectivity, 5G, mmWave, & More

MediaTek’s 3GPP standards-based 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) solution brings two-way satellite communications to smartphones and other devices. At MediaTek’s booth, MWC attendees can check out some of the brand-new devices powered by MediaTek’s NTN solutions. MediaTek will also demonstrate the company’s next-generation New Radio NTN (NR-NTN) technology for the first time.

In addition to ushering in a new era of satellite connectivity, MediaTek is focused on delivering the fastest and most reliable 5G connectivity to consumers. One example the company will show is its advanced Access Traffic Steering, Switching, and Splitting (ATSSS) technology. MediaTek and Deutsche Telekom recently conducted the world’s-first proof of concept for the ATSSS 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standard, using a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 flagship chipset. This demonstrates converged multi-access connectivity for a seamless and enhanced customer experience. As a first key use case implemented in a lab setup, the ATSSS handover functionality helps guarantee stable voice and video call quality by switching from cellular 5G to Wi-Fi and vice-versa, ensuring the user can enjoy the best connection without interruption. The solution works with both existing cellular access networks as well as Wi-Fi access points, making it easy to improve customer experience and network performance in a cost-efficient way.

MediaTek will also demonstrate 5G mmWave beam technology to improve connection performance and reliability in cooperation with Ericsson. In addition, MediaTek will be showcasing its 5G UltraSave for mmWave with Keysight 5G Network Emulation Solutions, explaining how its technology optimizes hardware and software design to extend battery life during high-speed data transmission for a variety of 5G-enabled devices.

Smartphones and Tablets

Powering everything from flagship smartphones to mass market devices, MediaTek’s Dimensity lineup delivers an unrivaled combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI, and imaging innovations.

At MWC, MediaTek will highlight how its Dimensity 9200 chipset takes flagship smartphones to the next level. The demos include MediaTek’s hardware tracing support that delivers incredible visuals for gaming; Intelligent Display Sync 3.0 which adjusts the refresh rate in real time; and Intelligent Image Semantic Segmentation which optimizes picture quality with multi-person segmentation and multi-layer color management. At the show, MediaTek will also display the latest flagship devices powered by the Dimensity 9200, the vivo X90 and X90 Pro.

MediaTek is making significant strides into the foldable and tablet form factors, and will be showcasing devices in each category at MWC: the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Tecno PHANTOM V Fold, both powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+; and the OnePlus Pad and Lenovo Tab Extreme, both with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset built in.

Additionally, the MediaTek 7000 Dimensity Series is making its debut at MWC, featuring the new Dimensity 7200. This chipset delivers fantastic cutting-edge AI, powerful gaming, impressive 5G speeds, and extended battery life. Built on TSMC’s second-generation 4nm process, the Dimensity 7200 integrates two Arm Cortex-A715 cores (with operating speeds of up to 2.8GHz), six Cortex-A510 cores, a built-in AI Processing Unit, and an Arm Mali G610 GPU. With MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and 14-bit HDR ISP, the chipset supports 4K HDR video capture and 200MP cameras. The built-in R16 Sub-6GHz 5G modem supports up to 4.7Gbps downlink, plus 2CC Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM with dual VoNR.

MediaTek will also unveil the latest addition to its Helio smartphone series with the Helio G36, which is designed for mass market gaming devices. Helio G36 provides affordable smartphones with peak speeds of 2.2GHz from its octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU. It supports fast 90Hz displays for improved gaming experiences and offers support for 50MP cameras with light AI-camera enhancements.

Connectivity and Home

MediaTek’s Filogic portfolio delivers reliable, always-on connected experiences for residential gateways, mesh routers, smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and beyond. The company will show a full ecosystem of devices powered by MediaTek’s industry-leading Wi-Fi 7/6E/6 Filogic solutions.

IoT, Chromebook and Smart TV

Driven by its mission to make great technology accessible to everyone, MediaTek’s Genio platform includes premium, mid-tier, and entry-level chipsets for a wide variety of smart home and smart environment devices. The company’s Kompanio chipsets deliver high performance and great battery life to Chromebooks at a range of price points. For the smart TV market, MediaTek’s Pentonic portfolio integrates the latest display, audio, AI, broadcasting, and connectivity technologies for unparalleled entertainment experiences. MediaTek will have a range of demos and devices at MWC that are powered by its Genio, Kompanio, and Pentonic portfolios.

MediaTek is exhibiting at MWC in Barcelona, Spain from Feb. 27 through March 2, 2023. Attendees can see MediaTek’s demos by visiting MediaTek’s booth in Hall 3, Stand 3D10.