WhatsApp Channels: How To Add, Change, And Remove Emoji Reactions

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has introduced a new feature called “WhatsApp Channels,” allowing users to receive updates that matter to them directly within the app. One of the intriguing aspects of this feature is the ability to add, change, or remove emoji reactions to channel updates. This article will guide you through the steps to interact with channel updates using emoji reactions.

How to Add an Emoji Reaction

To add an emoji reaction to a channel update, follow these steps:

Long-press on the update to which you want to react. A selection of emojis will appear. Simply click on the emoji you wish to use as your reaction.

How to Change an Emoji Reaction

Changing an emoji reaction is just as straightforward:

Long-press on the update where you’ve already added a reaction. The selection of emojis will appear again. Choose a different emoji to replace the existing one.

How to Remove an Emoji Reaction

If you’ve changed your mind and want to remove your reaction, here’s how:

Long-press on the update that has your reaction. An option to remove the reaction will appear. Click on it to remove your emoji reaction.

Privacy and Visibility

It’s worth noting that people viewing a channel, including other followers, will only see the total number of reactions an update has received and the count of each type of emoji shared. They won’t be able to see which emoji you specifically chose, ensuring your privacy.

Key Takeaways

Adding a Reaction: Long-press on the update and choose an emoji.

Changing a Reaction: Long-press on the update with your existing reaction and select a new emoji.

Removing a Reaction: Long-press on the update with your reaction and choose the remove option.

Privacy: Other followers can’t see your specific emoji choice, only the total count and types of emojis.

Conclusion

Emoji reactions in WhatsApp Channels offer a quick and fun way to engage with content. Whether you’re expressing joy, surprise, or any other emotion, these reactions add a layer of interactivity that makes following channels even more enjoyable. With the steps outlined above, you can easily add, change, or remove your emoji reactions to channel updates.