realme introduces new additions to its number series- realme 10, a Performance terminator with MediaTek Helio G99 processor & AMOLED display, starting from INR 12,999

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, announced its new smartphone in the realme 10 series, the realme 10. With upgraded technology, cutting-edge features, and performance that can’t be beaten, realme continues to deliver uncompromisable interactions to smartphone users in this new year.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “Continuing with our commitment to empowering the youth through cutting-edge technologies at affordable price points, we have introduced the realme 10 which brings the segment’s slimmest design, powerful MediaTek Helio G99 Processor that delivers excellent performance, best-in-class features. With our ‘Epic Performance New Vision’ approach, realme 10 reflects our commitment to empower the youth with more choices to fulfill their modern-day aspirations. We can’t wait for users to get their hands on realme 10 and more such products coming this year.”

realme 10, a segment-leading smartphone, is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor which provides a 40% increase in the total performance, allowing the smoother application, faster launch, higher frame rate, and better gaming experience. realme 10 features a first-in-the-segment 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution, which can charge the smartphone up to 50% in just 28 mins. Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery with super power-saving mode, realme 10 offers uninterrupted consumption and usage for long hours. The smartphone also features a stunning 50MP AI Camera, a 16MP Selfie Camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens for professional portrait mode, and an increased shutter speed for night photography. It has an exclusive street photography mode 2.0 which offers a 90’s pop filter and manual control for users to zoom in/out pictures. The smartphone sports an Adaptive 90Hz Smooth Display for a smooth experience and a large display. The phone comes with a 7.95mm thin build, weighing 178g, making it one of the slimmest smartphones available in the market. realme 10’s design represents a “light particle” scheme on its back panel that would radiate different colour schemes depending at what angle light hits them. The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM upto 8GB that converts storage/ROM into virtual RAM to create more storage. With UltraBoom Speakers, it provides a high-quality sound experience and supports Hi-Res dual certification. realme 10 is available in two stunning colours – Clash White and Rush Black and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 13,999 (4GB+64GB) and INR 16,999 (8GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for 15th January, 12.00A.M. onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. realme 10 (4GB+64GB ) will be available to customers starting from INR 12,999, buyers can avail flat INR 1000 instant discount on ICICI Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on Flipkart and realme.com

realme 10 series price and sale date:

Variant Colors Price Offer price Sale Date and offers realme 10 (4GB+64GB) Clash White and Rush Black INR 13,999 INR 12,999 12.00 A. M, January 15. Available at realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels Offer on realme 10 (4GB +64GB): Flat INR 1000 Instant Discount on ICICI Debit, Credit cards & EMI realme 10 (8GB+128GB) INR 16,999 NA

Key highlights: realme 10

Powered by the best-in-the-segment MediaTek Helio G99 Processor

realme 10 comes with the super-fast MediaTek Helio G99 processor which boosts the efficiency of smartphones greatly. The processor features an octa-core CPU with two high performance Arm Cortex-A76 processors clocking up to 2.2GHz speed. The higher-end Cortex-A76 processors are able to handle demanding workloads and graphics-intensive games with ease thanks to their smart architecture, which controls battery consumption. The chipset can support up to 4,266 Mbps LPDDR4X RAM and a UFS2.2 storage. The MediaTek Helio G99 is sure to provide lag-free operation while gaming or moving between various apps.

90Hz Adaptive Display

realme 10 contains a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with an adaptive five levels of refresh rate for a smooth experience and maximum 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display enhances your smartphone experience and can make your eyes feel a lot less tired, if you spend a lot of your time on your phone. Scrolling through the apps, images and webpages becomes smoother while the gaming experience becomes uninterrupted. The realme 10 provides a superior visual experience with its 6.4-inch large display and excellent 84.4% screen-to-body ratio.

A 33W Dart Charging solution with a massive 5000mAh Battery

realme 10 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC charge. The SuperVOOC technology enables faster charging with high-voltage & low-current and can charge the battery to 50% in just 28 minutes. The smartphone offers more than 30 hours of battery life for continued phone calls and 50+ hours for non-stop music streaming. The charging algorithm developed for the realme 10 comes with iIntelligent five-core chip which identifies the charging condition, adapter and interface overload and offers protection of overcurrent and battery fuse.

50MP AI Color Camera

realme 10 sports an advanced 50MP Primary Camera, a 16 MP selfie and a 2 MP B&W portrait lens. The primary camera uses 50 MP Ultra HD Main camera and comes with an F1.8 aperture, 77° FOV, and 2MP B&W portrait lens. realme 10 camera is also equipped with 4cm ultra-close Macro Lens to explore the microscopic world with an F2.4 aperture, 88.8° FOV. The smartphone features trendy photography functions like Video, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Ultra macro, AI Beauty, Filter, Super Text, Slow Motion. The night photography is made simpler yet vivid by the camera’s shutter-speed which increases by 121%, the ProLight technology and flash night algorithm when capturing pictures at night.

One of the slimmest Smartphones in the Segment

The realme 10 is the segment’s thinnest smartphone with 7.95mm ultra slim and 178g ultra lightweight body which provides a smoother grip for gamers and is also super-comfortable to carry around.