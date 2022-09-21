Westinghouse Launches 32-inch Pi Series Smart TV at Rs 8,499, exclusively available on Amazon Great India Festival Sale

After establishing a place in the hearts of Indian consumers and receiving a phenomenal response on the previously launched smart TV models, Westinghouse, a US-based consumer Electronics company having a legacy of more than 130 years, brings the 32-inch (WH32SP17) Pi Series to their portfolio in India with prices starts from Rs 8,499/- ahead of Amazon Great India Festival Sale. The forthcoming Pi model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL, one of India’s largest TV manufacturers. The newly launched model will be available to customers on Amazon during The Great India Festival Sale, from 23rd September, onwards.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter, A35*4 Processor (Chipset), and an A + Panel to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vibrant colors, a wide-angle perspective, and a guaranteed level of brightness and contrast from every viewing angle.

The model includes 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. Users of the Smart HD Ready TV will have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store. To top it all off, consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow. Users can access all these features without even having to get up from their comfortable spot on the couch.

The brand is also offering hefty discounts on all the models which are mentioned below in the table.

Model ID (Westinghouse) Sale Price WH24PL01 5,499 WH32PL09 6,999 WH32SP12 8,999 WH32SP17 8,499 WH40SP50 13,999 WH43SP99 15,999 WH43UD10 18,999 WH50UD82 23,999 WH55UD45 28,999

Speaking on the launch, Pallavi Singh Marwah, Vice President, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Westinghouse TV in India said, “We are excited to launch our Pi Series in India. This launch is in line with our goal of providing Indian consumers with access to world-class TVs at affordable prices. We are confident that the Pi Series will be well-received by Indian customers.”

“In our last launch, we received a great response in the Indian market. We are building a presence of Westinghouse in India as India’s top affordable TV company. As a brand, we prioritize quality over quantity so that the customers can get the best features at the best price. Also, the Pi Series will be available only on Amazon, along with many other offers and deals.” she added.