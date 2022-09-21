Home News Westinghouse Launches 32-inch Pi Series Smart TV at Rs 8,499, exclusively available...

Westinghouse Launches 32-inch Pi Series Smart TV at Rs 8,499, exclusively available on Amazon Great India Festival Sale

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

After establishing a place in the hearts of Indian consumers and receiving a phenomenal response on the previously launched smart TV models, Westinghouse, a US-based consumer Electronics company having a legacy of more than 130 years, brings the 32-inch (WH32SP17) Pi Series to their portfolio in India with prices starts from Rs 8,499/- ahead of Amazon Great India Festival Sale. The forthcoming Pi model features the most significant innovations in picture quality with HD Ready quality, high-end sound technology, and bezel-less design and is manufactured by SPPL, one of India’s largest TV manufacturers. The newly launched model will be available to customers on Amazon during The Great India Festival Sale, from 23rd September, onwards.

The all-rounder 32-inch Pi Series is going to be the best inexpensive and fully featured HD Ready TV. It has 512 MB of RAM, 4 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI connections, and 2 USB ports, which combine to make this TV a high-end TV in the E-commerce market. This model includes a Digital Noise Filter, A35*4 Processor (Chipset), and an A + Panel to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vibrant colors, a wide-angle perspective, and a guaranteed level of brightness and contrast from every viewing angle.

The model includes 2 speakers with Box Speaker, Surround Sound, and a 30-watt speaker output that supports Digital Audio Output of Coaxial technology, to offer an immersive and realistic experience with deep surround sound. With the Smart HD ReadyTV, users can access multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. Users of the Smart HD Ready TV will have access to a variety of apps and games via the Google Play Store. To top it all off, consumers can access Youtube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, and ErosNow. Users can access all these features without even having to get up from their comfortable spot on the couch.

The brand is also offering hefty discounts on all the models which are mentioned below in the table.

Model ID (Westinghouse)

Sale Price

WH24PL01

5,499

WH32PL09

6,999

WH32SP12

8,999

WH32SP17

8,499

WH40SP50

13,999

WH43SP99

15,999

WH43UD10

18,999

WH50UD82

23,999

WH55UD45

28,999

Speaking on the launch, Pallavi Singh Marwah, Vice President, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Westinghouse TV in India said, “We are excited to launch our Pi Series in India. This launch is in line with our goal of providing Indian consumers with access to world-class TVs at affordable prices. We are confident that the Pi Series will be well-received by Indian customers.”

“In our last launch, we received a great response in the Indian market. We are building a presence of Westinghouse in India as India’s top affordable TV company. As a brand, we prioritize quality over quantity so that the customers can get the best features at the best price. Also, the Pi Series will be available only on Amazon, along with many other offers and deals.” she added.

Previous articleASUS Announces ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX® 40 Graphics Cards
Next articlerealme announces ‘realme Festive Days sale’ bringing in the biggest offers of the year; starting from 23rd September 00:00hrs, on realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon
PC-Tablet News Desk
This is our News Desk account being managed by our News Staff to publish the latest news and updates. You can reach out to us at editor@pc-tablet.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR