realme Watch 3 Pro, realme smart TV 32″ & 43″, realme GT 2 Pro and realme 9 Pro 5G latest update released

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog for September 2022 for the users of realme Watch 3 Pro, realme smart TV 32″ & 43″, realme GT 2 Pro and realme 9 Pro 5G . The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme Watch 3 Pro launched on 6 September, 2022, realme smart TV 32″ & 43″ launched in May 2020, realme GT 2 Pro launched in November 2021 and realme 9 Pro 5G launched in February 2022 are now fetching the September OTA Changelog update.

These smartphones are power packed with cutting-edge capabilities and this OTA update will improve the overall user experience. This goes without saying, both the Smart TV’s and realme Watch 3 Pro offers immersive user experience to users and this update will further enhance the user’s journey. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme Watch 3 Pro

Firmware Version: 1.3.0.63

Minimum Supported APP Version: 2.0.708

System

• Optimize product stability.

• Optimize wearing monitoring.

• Optimize sleep recognition.

• Fixed other issues.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1567381538385989632realme smart TV 32″ & 43″

Release number：V1.00036

Android OS build：PT01.220702.001

System

• Update Google security patch to May 2022.

• Update Google GTVS Apps.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1567389960581976064realme GT 2 Pro

UI Version: RMX3301_11.A.19

Security

• Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

• Improves network stability.

• Fixes an issue that the Vo-WiFi function of some operators not working.

• Fixes the abnormal display of the alarm clock icon in the status bar.

• Fixes an issue where some third-party applications self-starting.

• Fixes an issue where your phone might low probability charging intermittent.

• Fixes an issue where your phone might unexpectedly restart.

Camera

• Fixes a distortion issue in night scene.

• Fixes an issue of low probability of flashback when the camera is called by a third-party application.

UI Version: RMX3471_11.A.43

Security

• Integrated the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

• Improved system performance.

• Fixed some known issues to improve system stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1566693642897231872