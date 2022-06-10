Westinghouse Launches 32-inch, 43 inch and 50 inch premium TVs on Amazon

After the successful debut of Westinghouse Non-Smart and Smart TVs last year in India, the US brand is thrilled to add three new models 32-inch non-Smart TV, 43 inch UHD and the 50 inch UHD Smart TVs, to their portfolio in India which starts from Rs 7999. The newly launched models come with the latest advancements in Picture Quality, sound technology and smart features designed & manufactured by SPPL, One of India’s largest TV manufacturers, and will be available to the customers on amazon from 13TH June onwards.

The 32 – inch non Smart TV model is priced at 7999 which comes with LED screen, HD resolution and 2 HDMI, 2 USB port. The model has 2 speakers with sound output of 20W, a digital noise filter, automatic volume level, audio equalizer that supports mp3/wma audio formats to assure a seamless sound experience. With a brightness of 350 nits and static contrast ratio that provides phenomenal visuals.

The 43 inches UHD/4K model is priced at Rs 20,999 , and 50-inch UHD/4K TVs which are priced at Rs 27,999 supports 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, which is on par with high-end TVs in the market . These models come with HDR10, Chromecast, to ensure that users enjoy every visual in sharp details and vivid colors. With an aim of providing an immersive aural experience with deep surround sound, both the models have 2 speakers, a digital noise filter, and a 40-watt speaker output that supports Surround sound technologies. The Smart TVs are powered by the Android operating system, users will have access to multiple apps and games through the Google Play Store. To top it all off, users can access Amazon Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv through the single touch of the remote.

Going by the features and specifications, customers will receive a one-of-a-kind high audio-visual cinematic experience on 43-inch and 50 inch TVs having 500 nits of brightness, bezel-less design, 4K resolution, Google Assistant, IPS panel, dual-band wi-fi, 6000+ apps & games available, sleek design with alloy stands.

Model ID Segment Launch Price WH43UD10 43 inches 20999 WH50UD82 50 inches 27999 WH32PL09 32 inches 7999

Commenting on the launch, Pallavi Singh Marwah, Vice President, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), an exclusive brand licensee of Westinghouse TVs in India, said, “With the launch of five models in India, last year, we are receiving phenomenal response from the Indian customers as they are getting premium benefits under affordable price. To enhance our portfolio list, we are thrilled to launch three new Competitive yet premium non-smart and smart TVs which will be exclusively available on Amazon”

“We are expecting to pave our way to become India’s top affordable online TV brand as our first range of Smart TVs was a hit amongst the consumers especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who have long admired our affordable products. To provide the customers with a great sound quality, image experience & affordable TVs has been a priority for us, we trust these three premium affordable TVs with high-end offers will be the best fit for every Indian household”, she further added.

Last year, the brand introduced five “Made in India” Westinghouse TVs in an array of sizes ranging from 24 Inch non-smart LED TV, 32-inch HD Ready, 40- inch FHD smart Android TV, 43-inch FHD TV, to UHD 55-inch model in the Indian market through an exclusive collaboration with (SPPL).