Western Digital Partners with the Film ‘Darlings’ for Its Digital Campaign Showcasing SanDisk “Mobile Ki Pen Drive”

Western Digital has partnered with the film “Darlings” as their exclusive digital storage partner. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew, and will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 5th, 2022.

Gaurav Verma, Producer and COO, Red Chillies Entrainment, said, “As content producers, we know how important it is to find a safe and convenient way to store all the content related to a film. With Western Digital’s SanDisk® and SanDisk Professional line of products on board, all our data storage needs were handled seamlessly, and we are glad to have partnered with them on Darlings.”

Also, as a part of the partnership, Western Digital has launched a digital video campaign (DVC) featuring the lead character of Darlings, Badru, played by Alia Bhatt, highlighting the benefits of a SanDisk dual drive, a simple and convenient data transfer device. The DVC focuses on the SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™, popularly known as the ‘Mobile Ki Pen drive’ that easily frees up space on compatible mobile devices with a USB Type-C port, such as smartphones and tablets, and can quickly transfer files to compatible USB-A devices, such as computers and even smart TVs.

The DVC features the character she plays in the film Darlings, who is a cloud kitchen owner and loves working on new recipes and capturing them through videos and pictures that she uses on her social media to promote her kitchen.

Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India Middle East and TIA, Western Digital, said, “Content consumers and creators alike want innovative storage solutions that are easy to use and are the right fit for their digital lifestyles. This DVC ties in with the film, Darlings, and highlights the increasing use of smartphones for content creation and the need for a device that can transfer the content easily and conveniently between different devices. This is something that SanDisk dual drives are perfect for.”