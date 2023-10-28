WatchOS 10 Changes How You Customize the Metropolitan Apple Watch Face

watchOS 10, the latest version of Apple’s smartwatch operating system, introduces a new way to customize the Metropolitan Apple Watch face. Users can now adjust the look of numbers around the dial by tapping within the dial. This feature was previously hidden in watchOS 9, and many users were unaware of how to access it.

To customize the Metropolitan face in watchOS 10, users simply need to:

Tap and hold the watch face to open the customization menu. Tap anywhere within the dial. Rotate the Digital Crown to adjust the appearance of the numbers.

Users can choose from a variety of different styles, including condensed, bold, and classic. They can also adjust the size of the numbers.

In addition to the new customization options for the Metropolitan face, watchOS 10 also includes a number of other new features and improvements. For example, watchOS 10 introduces a new sleep tracking app, a new blood oxygen monitoring feature, and a new workout tracking app.

watchOS 10 is available now as a free update for all Apple Watch Series 3 and later models.

