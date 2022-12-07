vivo Y02 launched in India with a stylish peppy design and 5000mAh large battery

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today further expanded the Y Series portfolio with the launch of Y02 in India. Y02 aims to bring a complete experience with its stylish youthful design, MediaTek octa-core processor paired with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

Priced at INR 8,999 the new vivo Y02 will be available in two vibrant colors – Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey on vivo India E-Store and across all partner retail stores.

Immersive Fun Experience

Featuring a unibody design with a flat frame and a slim 8.49 mm body, vivo Y02 offers a comfortable grip in a strikingly attractive body design. It comes with a 16.55 cm (6.51-inch) Halo Full View Display with HD+ resolution that also offers Eye Protection Mode for an optimal viewing experience. vivo Y02 also comes powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor that offers reliable and efficient performance all the time.

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 12 and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that can be further expanded by up to 1TB. For additional security and convenience, Y02 also comes with a lot of important features and apps such as Electronic Compass for GPS accuracy, Face Wake, EasyShare, iManager etc. Additionally, Y02 has undergone rigorous quality tests that make it a durable and reliable companion for all times.

Big Camera Design with a Large Battery

Featuring a distinctive big camera design, Y02 comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera that helps capture everyday moments with ease. It also brings a range of other camera features such as Time-Lapse, Bokeh Mode and Face Beauty for capturing stunning portraits and pictures. For long-lasting power, vivo Y02 boasts a powerful 5000 mAh battery that offers uninterrupted all-day usage.

Like all vivo devices, vivo Y02 follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.