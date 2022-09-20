vivo V25 5G with 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera and color-changing technology goes on sale today

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today announced the sale availability of the latest vivo V25 in India. The smartphone comes in two elegant colors- – Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. vivo V25 5G is priced at INR 27,999 for (8GB+128GB) and INR 31,999 for (12+256GB).

vivo V25 will be available for purchase on Flipkart, vivo India e-store along with partner retail stores across India, starting today. Customers can avail an instant cashback of INR 2,500 (applicable on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank credit/debit cards) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 2,000.

Offering premium design aesthetics, V25 is designed to provide a perfect combination of innovation with 50MP Eye AF selfie camera, Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass and 64 MP OIS Night camera, offering a complete experience to the users. The all-new V25 aims to enable users with the power to embark on a self-expression journey with its stunning camera and energy-efficient hardware, all packed in an exquisitely designed body.