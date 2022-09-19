vivo announces exciting discounts and offers on Series-T during Flipkart Big Billion Days

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, adds more joy to the festive season, with the announcement of attractive offers and cashback on the Series-T line of smartphones. These offers will be exclusively available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale starting from September 22 till September 30, 2022.

Celebrate the festive season the Turbo way with the launch of an all new T1 5G special festive edition that sports an elegant new Silky White color. These attractive festive offers are valid till 30th September’22, across the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart.com. During the offer period, customers can avail an array of attractive offers* mentioned below:

Mainline offers

Customers purchasing vivo T1x can avail a discount coupon of INR 1,000/- during the sale. Along with it, they can avail additional 10% cashback up to INR 1,000/- using ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards

The new vivo T1 5G Special festive edition along with other variants will be available at a special starting price of only INR 14,999/-. Additionally, customers can avail extra 10% cashback of up to INR 1,000/- using ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards

Customers during the BBD sale will be able to avail a discount of INR 4,000/- on prepaid orders/additional exchange with T1 Pro. Also, using ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards, an extra INR 2,000/- discount can be availed on purchase of vivo T1 Pro 5G smartphone. All offers combined makes T1 Pro an attractive choice in the segment, effectively starting at just INR 17,999/- for the starting variant.

T1 44W will be available at just INR 12,499/- effectively with discount of INR 1,000/-, along with additional 10% cashback using ICICI and Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

vivo T1 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform based on segment’s best 6nm chipset with a slim design. T1 Pro and T1 44W offers best-in-class features, Turbo performance, and fast-charging capabilities. In addition, the latest T1x offers the segment’s leading 4-layer cooling system, VEG technology, paired with a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery.

During Flipkart Big Billion Days, vivo T1 5G will be effectively available for just INR 13,999, T1 Pro at only INR 17,999, T1 44W at INR 12,499 and T1x at INR 9,999 (all offers combined).

Like all vivo devices, series T smartphones follow vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility that employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.