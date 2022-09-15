vivo brings V25 5G to India with 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera and color-changing technology

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its V25 Series line-up in India with the launch of the V25 5G. The smartphone is designed to offer exquisite camera performance with 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera and 64 MP OIS Night Camera with a premium design that features the magical Color Changing Fluorite AG back panel. The all-new V25 5G is for trendsetting selfie and camera enthusiasts, who desire functional yet elegant design, premium photography features, and best-in-class performance.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in two elegant colors –Surfing Blue and Elegant Black. vivo V25 5G is priced at INR 27,999 for (8GB+128GB) and INR 31,999 for (12+256GB).It will be available for purchase starting 20th September 2022 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Also, customers can pre-book the device on Flipkart and vivo e-store and avail an instant cashback of INR 2,500 (applicable on HDFC, ICICI and SBI Bank credit/debit cards) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 2,000.

Commenting on the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said “After the successful launch of vivo V25 Pro in India, we are delighted to further expand our V25 Series with the launch of vivo V25 5G. The smartphone is packed with an industry-leading 50MP Selfie camera that features the innovative Eye Autofocus Technology; especially curated for selfie enthusiasts and content creators. The smartphone sports our signature Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass Design with a slender frame – making it an innovative accessory for our trend-setting audience”

Slender Design with Best-in-Segment Innovations

V25 5G carries the legacy of the V-series of premium design and refined craftsmanship. The elegant smartphone sports a sleek and sophisticated design aesthetic paired with best-in-segment technology. It has a slender thin-frame design with only 7.79mm thickness. The 2.5D Flat frame is combined with 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and touch sampling rate of 180Hz to offer a smooth and lag-free smartphone experience.

Additionally, vivo V25 5G also features the innovative Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology, that permits the rear panel of the smartphone to change color when interacting with sunlight or UV Rays, while also making the device comfortable to hold and fingerprint resistant. With a color brilliance that strikes beautifully under different lighting situations, the device truly achieves a premium look that is stunning yet subtle.

Capture Delightful Moment with advanced Imaging System

The all-new V25 5G is equipped with the industry-leading 50MP advanced eye autofocus technology in its selfie camera – making the camera never lose focus by locking the subject’s eye – whether moving or still, from 15 cm to infinity, delivering Images with sharp focus with rich details

To #DelightEveryMoment, vivo V25 5G sports a 64MP primary sensor with OIS+EIS stabilization; complemented by an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor, providing a versatile setup that offers unmatched photography and videography capabilities, even in challenging night scenarios with its 64MP OIS Night Camera. With 4K video support on both the front and rear cameras, the V25 5G offers more post-processing possibilities and amazing image fidelity.

V25 5G also offers a bunch of exciting in-camera features. The 50MP Eye AF Selfie Camera also packs numerous in-app camera modes such as Natural Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait mode, offering smart exposure that makes the subject stand out.

For budding creators and vloggers, the smartphone offers Vlog Mode feature that comes with added video templates that help users to record every moment with lively charisma.

Powerful performance

V25 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900, which is a high-energy efficient 5G Platform. It offers up to 8 GB of additional RAM – making switching between multiple apps and graphics-intensive games smoother and seamless.

For gaming, V25 5G features the Game Boost Mode that is designed to unleash the power of the processor to give hassle-free performance. Also, for extensive gaming and all-day media consumption, it brings the Liquid Cooling System that instantly cools down the smartphone during intensive gameplay.

All-day Battery

vivo V25 5G comes with a large, 4500mAh battery with a 44W FlashCharge and Smart Charging Engine tech that reduces battery deterioration and heat generated during charging, thereby safeguarding and extending the overall battery life and health. Also, the smartphone runs on Funtouch OS12 which is based on the Android 12 platform.

Like all vivo devices, the vivo V25 5G follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’. They are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility which employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians in India.