vivo working towards enabling seamless 5G experience – Highest ranked standalone smartphone brand in 3GPP for contribution to 5G standards

vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, whose purpose is to create a world of joy through superior yet simplified technology and experiences, today announced its first-ever Technology Day 2022. The company demonstrated its supremacy in technology and innovation in smartphone technologies like 5G, imaging and design.

vivo is playing a significant role in understanding consumer pain points and finding solutions that make their 5G experience seamless through its contribution to standards in 3GPP. The brand demonstrated a slew of unique user-centric innovations around optimizing power consumption, antenna technologies, and multi-sim capabilities. vivo has been the leading standalone smartphone contributor to 3GPP standards with more than 8000 5G proposals to date, over 4000 5G invention patents with over 100 global standard experts working on 5G research.

To showcase immersive 5G experience, vivo India has collaborated with Reliance Jio’s gaming platform – JioGamesCloud, powered by Jio True 5G. Jio True 5G is amongst the world’s most advanced next generation of wireless network technology. Furthermore, JioGamesCloud is Jio’s very own home-grown cloud gaming technology that has been made possible due to massive advancements that have come with Jio True 5G.

vivo showcased Jio’s Cloud-based immersive gaming experience on X70 Pro+ with minimum latency and uninterrupted internet experience reinforcing the true characteristics of 5G technology.

“vivo has always been on the forefront of innovation to meet the evolving demands of consumers. As a technology brand, we believe its not just about numbers and specifications but about the impact we have on human lives through our technology. Till today, in our journey of over 8 years in India, vivo has invested heavily in the field of innovation in the smartphone industry, achieving many industry-leading breakthroughs such as Gimbal Stabilization technology, industry leading ZEISS T* coating as part of our global partnership with ZEISS, proprietary imaging chipset V1+ and much more. This event is a demonstration of all the hard-work that goes behind in offering future-ready products to the consumers. Together with our partners, we will keep pushing the innovation envelope to meet the demands of the consumers”, said Paigham Danish, Head, Business Strategy, vivo India.

Aside from the 5G technology and vision, the company also showcased a series of innovations in areas of imaging and design. ZEISS, the global leader in optics and optoelectronics also demonstrated their imaging technologies as part of the vivo-ZEISS global imaging partnership.

5G technology prowess

When it comes to 5G, vivo believes in ensuring seamless user experience and is constantly working to improve 5G standards to achieve this, hence all vivo 5G phones are compatible with NSA networks. vivo has nearly 4,000 5G patents and has been making continuous contributions to the 5G 3GPP standards since 2017, resulting in over 8,000 proposals to 3GPP.

vivo has worked in two directions, namely standardisation and proprietary hardware.

Standardisation

vivo has made significant contributions to optimising power consumption in the 5G environment by working on standards in 3GPP Release 16, Release 17, and Release 18. Similarly, vivo is working hard to solve the Dual SIM channel issue in 5G devices using the MU-SIM capability coordination standard.

Hardware

vivo also demonstrated solutions to handle hardware challenges in 5G devices.

As technology advances, more components must be integrated into smartphones. The company’s PCBA 3D stacking technology provides a solution by placing the components in 3D, which helps to keep the device ergonomic.

Furthermore, vivo demonstrated the liquid cooling vapour chamber technology, which addresses the issue of device heating. More data means more processing. And, more processing means more heat generation. As a consequence, the device’s performance is hampered. To address this issue, we have made significant advancements in the liquid cooling vapour chamber to manage heat dissipation, resulting in better and more efficient performance even at high speeds.

The undetectable crease of the vivo Fold

The flagship vivo Fold is a culmination of 150 technological patents. It solves the main user pain point with fold phones – the crease. The carefully crafted unibody structure of the hinge makes the vivo Fold a benchmark in the era of foldable smartphones.

With 300,000 folding tests, the vivo Fold is the first foldable smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland’s “Reliable Folding” Certification. This means that even after being unfolded 300,000 times, the depth and width of the crease remains within the acceptable range and the user experience stays great.

Statistics show that on an average, a user would lock his or her phone screen about 80 times a day. If you fold and unfold the vivo Fold at the same frequency every day, the screen can last for up to 10 years!

The key technology behind this incredible reliability lies in the hinge. It took vivo’s entire design team four years to create the custom-made Aerospace-Grade Hinge. It incorporated six aerospace grade materials, representing a major breakthrough. Weighing less than just 21 grams, it has 76% greater material strength and 21 times greater corrosion resistance making it a hinge like no other.

Foldable phones have traditionally used side-mounted fingerprint scanners, since as per some experts in-display fingerprint scanning was impossible on foldable screens owing to technical restrictions. But, with the vivo Fold, vivo introduced 3D Ultrasonic Dual-Screen Fingerprint scanning that allows fingerprint unlocking on both displays with a single register making it smart and practical.

This revolutionary tech was developed by Technical experts from vivo’s Central Research Institute. They looked at the issue of incompatibility of an in-display fingerprint scanner on foldables from the standpoint of physics, polymer material science and acoustics. And, after thousands of tests a customized back panel was created that resonated with ultrasonic waves, leading to the development and evolution of the first-ever Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner on a foldable smartphone so far.

Global Partnership with ZEISS for enabling superior photography experience and future-ready camera innovations

ZEISS, a technology leader in the world of optics for 175 years, announced their global imaging partnership with vivo in 2020. vivo and ZEISS partnership has been put together with a vision to develop innovative mobile imaging technology and sustainably advance mobile photography. This partnership signifies a perfect blend of ZEISS’ unique imaging expertise and vivo’s technological prowess in developing immaculate smartphone cameras.

Through joint development and co-engineering, the imaging system with ZEISS, combined with vivo’s integrated imaging capabilities, vivo will provide consumers worldwide with a more appealing, easier-to-use, and more professional mobile photography experience.

To showcase the innovations in imaging technology, ZEISS demonstrated the most advanced anti-reflective coating in smartphones – the ZEISS T* Coating, which improves visible light transmission, reduces reflections, enhances image quality, and accurately reproduces object colors. Along with that, Industry exclusive ZEISS style portrait features, such as Biotar Bokeh Style were demonstrated that enables users to capture DSLR like bokeh with one click and add artistic effects to their portraits.

The revolutionary vivo V1+ Chip

vivo showcased its professional Imaging chip vivo V1+ in X80 series, an independent chip that is designed to deliver professional imaging and visual experience during filming and gaming. The vivo V1+ chip features a built-in super image quality AI system to achieve professional-level visual enhancement in many aspects such as imaging, display, and games. With X80 Pro, vivo also introduced the new AI Video Enhancement feature that intelligently recognizes the scene and prompts users to switch to Super night video or video HDR based on the scenario and lighting condition. Also, with its frame interpolation feature it offers the highest stable frame rate, while also providing battery efficiency during night videography and gaming.

The benchmark color-changing technology

vivo kicked off V23 Series with Color-changing Glass that interacts with sunlight and Artificial UV rays to reflect a spectrum of brilliant colors, thus adding an eye-catching look to the design of the phone. So when you expose the smartphone to sunlight, you would notice a change in color as the intensity and the brightness of the lights change.

vivo also demonstrated a couple of technologies that have not been launched in the market yet – a pattern creating and a dual-colour changing design. All of these have been made possible by our in-depth R&D in color & material chemistry