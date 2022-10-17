Celebrate ‘Big Joy Diwali’ with vivo and avail exciting offers and cashback

Bringing Joy to the festive season, vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, announced ‘Big Joy Diwali’ with attractive offers on popular and the latest smartphones – vivo X80 Series, V25 Series, Y75 Series, Y35 and other Y-series smartphone. Now, during ‘‘Big Joy Diwali”, buying these smartphones has become even more attractive than ever with the best-ever discounts and offers on all series of smartphones.

Grab the best-ever deal on your favourite vivo smartphones that are packed with Industry’s best features, power-packed performance, Industry-leading camera capabilities along with stylish and slim design. These attractive festive offers are valid till October 31, 2022, across all mainline and partner retails stores.

During the offer period, consumers can avail an array of attractive offers and discounts* mentioned below

For X80 and V series

Massive Cashback up to INR. 8000 on X80 series, and up to 4,000 on V25 series smartphone with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks

smartphone with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks Attractive option to purchase the smartphone for an initial payment of only INR 101/- to take home your favourite X and V series smartphone

to take home your favourite X and V series smartphone Six Month Extended Warranty offer (applicable on full-advance payment and smartphones above 15K)

For Y series

Pay 101 and take home your favourite vivo smartphone (applicable on smartphones above 15K)

(applicable on smartphones above 15K) Cashback upto INR 2000 with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks

with Brand EMI of ICICI (CC Fullswipe/CCEMI/DCEMI), SBI CCEMI and other banks Benefits of up to INR 10,000 with Jio Digital Life on Y series smartphones

on Y series smartphones Six Month Extended Warranty offer (applicable on full-advance payment and smartphones above 15K)

Aligned with the government’s Make in India vision, all these devices are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, which employs around 10,000 men and women, ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.