Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: India Price Range and Camera Specs Leaked

The much-anticipated Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are expected to make their debut in India by the end of this month. Recent leaks have shed light on the India price range and camera specifications of these upcoming smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know.

Price Range

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Vivo V29 series is expected to launch in India with a competitive price range. Although the exact figures are yet to be confirmed, the leak suggests that the phones will be affordably priced to attract a wide range of consumers.

Display and Design

Both the V29 and V29 Pro are said to feature a 3D curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The phones are also claimed to have an ultra-slim and lightweight body design, making them highly portable and easy to handle.

Camera Specifications

The camera specifications are one of the most exciting aspects of these new models. The Vivo V29 Pro is expected to come with a Sony IMX766 sensor, while the V29 is said to feature an ISOCELL GN5 sensor. Both phones are likely to focus on portrait photography, with expected features including a 50MP Sony camera.

Additional Features

Apart from the camera and display, the phones are expected to support Android 13 OS. The Vivo V29 5G debuted globally last month, and the Indian variants are expected to offer similar high-end features.

Key Takeaways

Expected to launch in India by the end of this month.

Competitive pricing, although exact figures are yet to be confirmed.

3D curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification.

Vivo V29 Pro to feature Sony IMX766 sensor, and V29 to come with ISOCELL GN5 sensor.

Expected to support Android 13 OS.

Conclusion

The Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are shaping up to be exciting additions to the Indian smartphone market. With leaks suggesting competitive pricing and impressive camera specs, these phones are eagerly awaited. Stay tuned for the official announcement to confirm these details.

