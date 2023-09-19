iOS 17 India Rollout Begins Today: List of Apple iPhones That Will Get the Latest Update

The much-anticipated iOS 17 update is finally here for iPhone users in India. Apple has officially started rolling out the latest operating system today, September 18, 2023. Initially unveiled at WWDC 2023 in June, the software has been in beta testing for several weeks. Now, after rigorous evaluations, Apple is set to make the new OS available to the Indian market, following the PDT time zone of California.

Key Features

The iOS 17 update brings a plethora of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. While the complete list of features is extensive, here are some of the most notable ones:

Enhanced Security: iOS 17 promises robust security features to protect user data.

Improved Performance: The new update aims to boost the overall performance of iPhones.

User Interface: A revamped UI for a more intuitive user experience.

Eligible Devices

Apple has not left its older models behind; a wide range of iPhones will be eligible for the iOS 17 update. However, the complete list of compatible devices is yet to be confirmed. Users are advised to check their device compatibility before proceeding with the update.

How to Update

To update your iPhone to iOS 17, follow these simple steps:

Backup Data: Always backup your data before updating. Go to Settings: Navigate to the ‘Settings’ app on your iPhone. Software Update: Tap on ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update’. Download and Install: Click on ‘Download and Install’ to initiate the update process.

Timing and Availability

The iOS 17 update is set to roll out following the PDT time zone of California. Indian users can expect the update to be available later in the day, considering the time difference.

Important Points to Note

Before we wrap up, here are some crucial points to keep in mind:

The update is rolling out today, September 18, 2023.

Ensure your device is compatible with iOS 17 before updating.

Backup all essential data before initiating the update.

The update will be available later in the day for Indian users, keeping in mind the PDT time zone of California.

Stay tuned for more updates on iOS 17 and its features. Make sure to update your iPhone to enjoy the latest enhancements and improvements.