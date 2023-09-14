Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro: India Launch Timeline Revealed

The much-anticipated Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro smartphones are set to make their debut in the Indian market soon. With exclusive features tailored for the Indian audience, these devices are generating a lot of buzz. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch.

Launch Timeline

The Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to launch in India towards the end of September 2023. This comes after the brand recently introduced the budget Vivo V29e smartphone in India in the last week of August 2023.

Exclusive Features

Both the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are said to come with India-exclusive features. Interestingly, the Vivo V29 Pro will not be launched outside India, making it a unique offering for the Indian market.

Global vs India Launch

The Vivo V29 5G was launched globally last month, and it’s expected to make its way to India soon. There have been rumors about the Vivo V29 Pro 5G debuting in the Indian market as well, adding to the excitement.

What to Expect

Vivo V29 5G: This model is expected to carry over the features from its global launch, with some India-specific additions.

Vivo V29 Pro 5G: This device is particularly interesting as it will be an India-exclusive launch. Details about its features are still under wraps.

Final Thoughts

The Vivo V29 series is expected to launch by the end of September 2023.

Both models will come with India-exclusive features.

The Vivo V29 Pro will be an India-only launch, making it a unique offering.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro as we approach the official launch date.