POCO M6 Pro 5G Introduces a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India

In a move that has excited tech enthusiasts and smartphone users alike, POCO has launched a new 4GB + 128GB variant of its M6 Pro 5G in India. The new variant aims to offer a balanced mix of performance and storage, catering to the needs of a broader consumer base.

Key Features and Pricing

The new 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes with a host of impressive features:

Display: A 6.79-inch display for an immersive viewing experience.

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

Battery: A robust 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging.

Security: A side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.

Availability and Sales

The smartphone went on sale today via Flipkart, adding to the existing configurations of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. This new variant essentially doubles the storage capacity of the base model, making it an attractive option for those who require more storage space without breaking the bank.

Performance and Multitasking

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is not just about storage and affordability; it’s also about performance. The device is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which promises fast and smooth operations. Additionally, the phone features Turbo RAM for enhanced multitasking capabilities, allowing users to switch between apps swiftly.

A Closer Look

The POCO M6 Pro 5G debuted in India last month as a rebrand of the Redmi Note 12R, exclusive to China. With its new variant, the smartphone aims to solidify its position in the competitive Indian market, offering a compelling mix of features, performance, and affordability.

Summary Points

The new 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999.

Features a 6.79-inch display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Available for purchase via Flipkart.

Also comes in configurations of 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor for smooth performance.

Includes Turbo RAM for efficient multitasking.

With its new 4GB + 128GB variant, the POCO M6 Pro 5G is set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market, offering a well-rounded package that ticks all the right boxes for consumers.