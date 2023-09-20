Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G: Price and Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch in India

The highly anticipated Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G smartphones are expected to make their debut in India by the end of September. With leaks and rumors swirling arouxpect from these upcoming devices.

Pricing Details

Vivo V29 5G: According to a report by MySmartPrice, the device is likely to be priced under Rs. 40,000 in India.

Vivo V29 Pro 5G: GadgetsNow suggests that the starting price could be around Rs. 43,990.

Color Options

Majestic Red: This color option is tipped for the base model of Vivo V29 5G.

Inspired by India: Two unique color versions are anticipated for the Vivo V29 Pro’s launch.

Camera Specifications

Portrait-Focused Cameras: Both models are expected to feature cameras that excel in portrait photography.

50MP Sony IMX663 Primary Camera: The Vivo V29 Pro 5G is reported to have a 50MP primary camera with a focal length of 50mm.

Innovative Features

Smart Aura Light: A new feature dubbed ‘Smart Aura Light’ is said to offer adjustable lighting from 1800K (warm) to 4500K (cool).

Availability

The Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro are expected to be available for sale in India by the end of September.

Key Takeaways

Vivo V29 5G and Vivo V29 Pro 5G are expected to launch in India by the end of September.

Pricing is likely to be under Rs. 40,000 for Vivo V29 5G and around Rs. 43,990 for Vivo V29 Pro 5G.

Both models are expected to feature advanced camera capabilities, including a 50MP primary camera for the Pro model.

Innovative features like ‘Smart Aura Light’ are also anticipated.

Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date!