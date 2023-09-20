Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Imminent: Spotted on BIS Certification

The much-anticipated Redmi Note 13 series is gearing up for its India launch, as confirmed by its recent appearance on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification platform. This news comes just ahead of the series’ official launch in China, scheduled for September 21, 2023.

BIS Certification: A Green Signal for India Launch

The BIS certification is a mandatory requirement for smartphones intended for launch in India. The Redmi Note 13 series, including potential models like the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 4G, has successfully cleared this hurdle. This development strongly suggests that Indian consumers can expect the new series to hit the market either later this year or early next year.

What to Expect: Features and Specifications

While the complete specifications are yet to be revealed, reports suggest that the Redmi Note 13 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen chip and may come with an IP68 rating. Two new smartphone models, identified as 2312DRAABI and 2312FRAFDI, have also been spotted on the BIS certification platform, adding to the excitement.

China Launch: A Prelude to India

The Redmi Note 13 series is set to make its debut in China on September 21, 2023. The China launch will likely offer a glimpse into what Indian consumers can expect, both in terms of features and pricing.

Key Takeaways

Redmi Note 13 series spotted on BIS certification, indicating an imminent India launch.

The series is expected to include models like the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 4G.

The China launch is scheduled for September 21, 2023, and could provide insights into the India launch.

Reports suggest advanced features like a Snapdragon 7s Gen chip and an IP68 rating for the Redmi Note 13 Pro.

Conclusion

The Redmi Note 13 series is all set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market. Its appearance on the BIS certification platform is a significant step toward its official launch in the country. As we await more details, here are some key points to remember:

BIS Certification: A crucial indicator for the India launch.

Models: Likely to include Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 4G.

Features: Snapdragon 7s Gen chip and IP68 rating are expected for the Pro model.

China Launch: Keep an eye on the September 21 event for more details.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Redmi Note 13 series as we approach its official launch.