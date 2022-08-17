Vivo V25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, Colour Changing Glass Launched in India

Ads

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, today expanded its V-Series portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new V25 Pro. Offering premium design aesthetics, V25 Pro is designed to provide a perfect combination of class and innovation with 64 MP OIS Night camera, Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass, 120Hz 3D Curved Display and 32MP Eye AF selfie camera, that will offer a complete experience to the users. The all-new V25 Pro aims to enable users with the power to embark on a self-expression journey with its stunning camera, high-performance energy-efficient hardware, all cased in an exquisitely designed body.

The smartphone will be available for purchase in two premium colors – Sailing Blue and Pure Black. vivo V25 Pro is priced at INR 35,999 for (8GB+128GB) and INR 39,999 for (12GB+256GB) variant. It will be available for purchase starting 25 August 2022 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. Also, customers pre-booking the device will be able to avail a flat discount of INR 3,500 (applicable on HDFC Bank credit/debit cards and EMI transactions) along with an additional exchange bonus of up to INR 3,000.

Commenting on the launch, Yogendra Sriramula, Head of Brand Strategy, vivo India, said “We are happy to announce the all-new vivo V25 Pro in India after the unmatched success of the vivo V23 series. The Colour Changing Technology, gorgeous 3D curved display and OIS Night Camera of the V25 Pro are unquestionably proof of our unwavering commitment to introducing market-leading advancements. With this launch, we are providing customers with an amazing experience that is designed to make the best and most innovative technologies available.

Style and Design that delights

The V25 Pro reflects vivo’s passion for high-quality craftsmanship. The stylish smartphone sports an elegant, sleek aesthetic design that seamlessly integrates thoughtful and sophisticated design elements using advanced technologies. It has a slim body design crafted in one-piece narrow frame with curved glass both at the front and back that gives it an elegant premium look with a comfortable in-hand grip. It comes with a 3D Curved AMOLED 6.56″ FHD+ screen that supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz for superior visual and browsing experience. Also, it supports 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and 6,000,000:1 super high contrast level to ensure an immersive viewing experience.

Along with this, it comes with HDR 10+ Certification, Netflix HDR Certification and SGS Low Blue Light certification for unmatched viewing that make content streaming and consumption more immersive than ever.

In addition, vivo V25 Pro features the revolutionary Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology, which enables the rear panel of the device to change its color. The photochromic molecular structures within the smartphone back panel begin to change rapidly when exposed to sunlight or UV light, making the back panel of the phone change from one color to another. This along with Fluorite AG glass makes every ray of reflected light give out a softer, more delicate glow with the added benefit of being fingerprint resistant. The Sailing Blue edition of V25 Pro changes the color from light sky blue to deep ocean blue.

Capture every Moment with advanced OIS Imaging System

V25 Pro continues our camera heritage to offer an advanced and reliable camera system that comes integrated with intelligent hardware and software to capture images that #DelightEveryMoment both day and night. Equipped with a (OIS + EIS) triple camera system, featuring a 64MP primary camera complemented by an 8MP wide-angle and a 2MP macro sensor, the smartphone offers a versatile setup that offers unmatched photography and videography capabilities, even in challenging night scenarios.

On the front, it brings an upgraded 32MP front camera with increased pixel size, almost 25% more than the previous generation. The advanced front camera supports industry-leading Eye Auto Focus tech that works with both selfies and videos. It locks the subject’s eye – whether moving or still, from 15 cm to infinity to deliver sharp focus with rich details at all times for ultimate clarity.

V25 Pro also packs a host of interesting features in the camera system app, such as Night Portrait, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Real-time Extreme night mode, OIS Night Video, Bokeh night video along with many others. With OIS Super Night Portrait, users can click clear portraits even in low light, with bokeh that blends seamlessly with the background. The Bokeh Flare Portrait adds bokeh flairs in the background in the presence of a light source while other algorithms make faces look brighter and more detailed. Super Night Video enables V25 Pro to produce authentic colors and delivers optimal brightness, creating sharp and stylish night images.

In addition, for budding creators and our consumers, the smartphone offers the all new Vlog Mode feature that comes with added video templates that help users to record their precious life moments.

Powerful performance

V25 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300, an advanced 6nm 5G mobile chipset that ensures peak performance for all demanding tasks. The chipset is paired with LPDDR4X RAM, fast UFS 3.1 storage and extended RAM 3.0 feature that provides 8 GB of additional virtual RAM to offer powerful and efficient performance for all tasks.

For gaming, V25 Pro features the Game Boost Mode and Linear Motor, so users can savor each game with terrific visual, audio, and tactile feedback. Also, for extensive gaming and all-day media consumption, it brings the new Bionic Cooling System that features a liquid cooling VC resembling the structure of plant roots etched via a high-precision technique with a large cooling area of 3002mm² for sustained thermal control and consistent performance.

All-day Battery

vivo V25 Pro comes with a large, 4830mAh battery with a 66W FlashCharge and Smart Charging Engine tech that reduces battery deterioration and heat generated during charging, thereby safeguarding and extending the overall battery life and health. Also, the smartphone runs on Funtouch OS12 which is based on the latest Android 12 platform.

Like all vivo devices, the vivo V25 Pro follows vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’. They are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility which employs around 10,000 men and women ensuring all vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians in India.